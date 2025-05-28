"Can't have Volk vs. Yair" - Fans react to reports suggesting UFC 320 may be moved from Mexico to USA due to construction delays

Fans reacted to the reports of the possible venue change for UFC 320, scheduled for Sept. 14. The event commemorates Mexican Independence Day and was expected to take place at the Arena Guadalajara in Mexico. However, recent reports suggest that the event could be moved from Mexico to the United States as construction delays have led to the cancellation of events at Arena Guadalajara.

MMA content page @ChampRDS shared the news on X, citing Ariel Helwani and Arena Guadalajara as the original sources:

"There have been talks of moving #UFC320 from Mexico to the USA, amid reports that construction delays have forced Arena Guadalajara — the planned Noche UFC venue — to cancel events through Sept. 4."

A featherweight title fight rematch between champion Alexander Volkanovski and Mexican star Yair Rodriguez is expected to headline UFC 320. However, the matchup has been heavily criticized as Rodriguez has not defeated a ranked opponent in nearly two years.

He is coming off just one win over Bellator legend and UFC newcomer Patricio Pitbull. Additionally, Volkanovski defeated Rodriguez with relative ease in their first fight at UFC 290, prompting fans to question the matchmaking.

Fan reactions to @ChampRDS' post reflected a similar sentiment as many called for scrapping the headlining bout if the event is no longer taking place in Mexico. A few, meanwhile, suggested that undefeated contender Movsar Evloev should get the title shot over Rodriguez.

One fan commented:

"Please be true, can't have Volk vs Yair."

Another fan wrote:

"Oh good, no need for Yair title shot then."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions

Alexander Volkanovski aimed to face Movsar Evloev before UFC announced the Yair Rodriguez rematch

Alexander Volkanovski recaptured the featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes in the UFC 314 main event. Speaking to mainevent immediately after the fight, Volkanovski was asked if he was still willing to face Evloev next, as he had stated in a private conversation with the interviewer in the past.

Volkanovski replied, suggesting that he was aiming for the Evloev fight:

"I've got to have to look at a few things. But yeah, I'm pretty sure there's no broken bones, hopefully. If not, let's get back in there."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (2:27):

To the surprise of many, the UFC announced the Volkanovski vs. Rodriguez rematch. Meanwhile, Evloev is expected to welcome former Bellator contender Aaron Pico to the UFC in a five-round co-main event of a Fight Night event in June.

