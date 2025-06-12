“Can’t wait to be cleared” - Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex making steady progress in rehabilitation of injured knee

Stamp Fairtex will do everything in her power to recapture her old devastating form. The former three-sport world champion is undergoing rehab to fix her injured left knee after she reaggravated the damaged joint earlier this year.

Taking to Instagram, Stamp said she's making considerable progress on her rehab, and couldn't wait to be medically cleared to step inside the cage.

Stamp Fairtex posted:

"PT update! A few months ago, my injured leg was 38% weaker than my healthy one. Today’s test showed that the gap has narrowed to 25%. Getting my knee strength back one day at a time. Can’t wait to be cleared for fight camp soon."

Stamp was supposed to defend the ONE women's atomweight MMA world title against close friend and former training partner Denice Zamboanga at ONE 167 in June.

The Thai megastar, however, was forced out of the card when she tore the meniscus in her left knee during training camp.

In Stamp's absence, Zamboanga captured the ONE interim women's atomweight MMA world title when she beat Alyona Rassohyna via second-round knockout at ONE Fight Night 27.

Zamboanga and Stamp were scheduled for a unification match for the undisputed ONE women's atomweight MMA world title at ONE 173: Denver on August 1 at Ball Arena.

Stamp, however, reaggravated her injured left knee and decided to relinquish her strap, thus elevating Zamboanga to undisputed world champion status.

Subsequently, ONE Championship's Denver event was moved to June 26, 2026, due to Stamp's injury and several world title fights not materializing.

Stamp Fairtex says her friendship with Denice Zamboanga won't hinder their potential clash

Stamp Fairtex and Denice Zamboanga share a close friendship that has lasted for more than half a decade, and the Thai superstar believes their relationship won't be a barrier to their potential world title meeting.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the former ONE women's atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion said she and Zamboanga could easily set aside their friendship once matched up for the gold.

"It's not that difficult because we're both professionals and we both have the same goal of becoming world champions."

