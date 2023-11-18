“Can’t wait to get back in there” - Danielle Kelly ready to defend her atomweight submission grappling crown against anyone

Although she’s still on cloud nine after her world title triumph at ONE Fight Night 14, newly crowned ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion Danielle Kelly is more than ready to defend her championship belt against anyone.

Kelly shared two photos on her Instagram account on November 16, 2023, where she was seen holding her first championship belt years ago when she was still competing in various Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournaments across America.

Then, in the other photo, she is holding the ONE world title in the aftermath of her unanimous decision victory against rival Jessica Khan. She captioned the post with:

“We all start from somewhere 💪🏼can’t wait to get back in there !!”

The caption indicates that Kelly is prepared to fight any contender that the world’s largest martial arts organization is going to put in front of her, with other atomweight challengers looming around and waiting for their respective opportunities. She is still waiting for a call from the promotion.

Aside from the sweet revenge victory against her former tormentor, the Silver Fox BJJ representative also holds a win against Mariia Molchanova via submission finish at ONE in Prime Video 4 in November 2022 and Ayaka Miura via unanimous decision in February 2023 at ONE Fight Night 7.

Kelly made her ONE Championship debut in March 2022 at ONE X which resulted in a draw with Mei Yamaguchi via technical decision.

The 27-year-old American is also open to other opportunities and even teased a possible cross-over to mixed martial arts to pursue a second world title.

Fans in North America can watch the ONE Fight Night 14 replay on demand via Amazon Prime Video.