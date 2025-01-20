“Can’t wait to do more” - Danielle Kelly ready to push women’s BJJ further in critical 2025 campaign in ONE Championship

Danielle Kelly is determined to find her way back to success despite the challenges she faced in 2024.

The 29-year-old American endured a tough campaign last year which saw her relinquish the ONE atomweight submission grappling world title to Mayssa Bastos at ONE Fight Night 24 in August.

In the midst of this difficult period, Kelly finds strength in the journey she’s already made and the motivation that surrounds her.

Reflecting on her growth, the Silver BJJ Fox athlete took to Instagram to express gratitude for how far she’s come in her career:

“Being one of the first couple of females in jiu-jitsu to do super-fights and being the first matches for promotions, I had always gotten slack for not doing tournaments over the years; the goal was to get women’s jiu-jitsu on the map and pay.”

Danielle Kelly has long been a trailblazer in women’s submission grappling, earning a reputation in prestigious competitions such as Who’s Number One, the Eddie Bravo Invitational, and the ADCC Trials.

Known for her diverse submission techniques, flawless takedowns, and unmatched endurance, Kelly quickly established herself as one of the sport’s premier athletes.

In February 2022, Kelly signed with ONE Championship, making her debut just a month later in the promotion’s first-ever women’s submission grappling bout against former ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title challenger Mei Yamaguchi.

Although the bout ended in a draw, Kelly rebounded with three consecutive victories.

Kelly made history in September 2023 when she defeated Jessa Khan by unanimous decision to become the inaugural ONE atomweight submission grappling world champion

Danielle Kelly can’t wait to begin her 2025 campaign

However, Danielle Kelly’s current situation contrasts sharply with the excitement of her early days in ONE.

Kelly lost the world title to Bastos in a highly competitive match and was unable to reclaim it in their rematch this past December.

A late catch by Bastos in the dying seconds sealed Kelly's fate, as the Brazilian claimed a decision win on the judges' scorecards.

Despite the recent setbacks, Kelly remains hopeful and is already focused on making a strong return in 2025:

“So many good memories and moments, and can’t wait to do more.”

