Can Valentina Shevchenko surpass Amanda Nunes as the women's MMA GOAT? Laura Sanko weighs in

Valentina Shevchenko has often been compared to Amanda Nunes when debating the best of all time (GOAT) in women's MMA. Recently, UFC desk analyst and color commentator Laura Sanko provided her take on that argument.

'Bullet' recently won a fight and defended her flyweight title against Manon Fiorot at UFC 315 this weekend. On the contrary, in June 2023 at UFC 289, Nunes made public her retirement from MMA after winning her bantamweight title defense against Irene Aldana.

In a recent discussion on MMA Today with RJ Clifford, Sanko was prompted if Shevchenko stands a chance at overtaking the legacy of Nunes in MMA. In her response, the UFC commentator expressed skepticism, citing Nunes' knockout victory over Cris Cyborg as a significant factor in this comparison.

"It's really tough for me to say overcome because of the Cris Cyborg win from Amanda Nunes. That's a really difficult box to even replicate for Valentina Shevchenko, given the differences in weight classes. Like, there is no parody there, another Cris Cyborg that you can point to."

She added:

"That being said, if Valentina Shevchenko fights Zhang Weili and beats her. And then imagine a world where she fights Amanda again and is somehow able to beat her. That would be the closest, I think, you could make for a case for that. Again, I don't know if it gets over the finish line, though. But, you know, it's very subjective, so maybe."

Check out Laura Sanko's comments below:

In their one-on-one encounters, 'The Lioness' has beaten Shevchenko twice in the UFC. In their initial encounter at UFC 196, Nunes triumphed via unanimous decision. The second encounter was much tighter, with Nunes winning by split decision at UFC 215.

Zhang Weili calls out Valentina Shevchenko after UFC 315

When it comes to top female MMA fighters, Zhang Weili is another name that comes to mind because of her impressive fighting record in the sport. Apart from her two defeats to Rose Namajunas, she has never been beaten in the UFC.

In her recent bout at UFC 312, Weili dominated the strong contender Tatiana Suarez. Now, for her next fight, the UFC women's strawweight titleholder has indicated she wants to face Valentina Shevchenko. Through an Instagram post, Weili said:

"Congratulations to the champion. Everything has lined up perfectly, it‘s destiny."

Check out Zhang Weili's post about Valentina Shevchenko below:

