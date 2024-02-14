Canadian MMA star Ashley Nichols tragically passes away just three weeks before next scheduled fight

Ashley Nichols, a surging mixed martial artist and Muay Thai fighter, has just passed away, leaving the Canadian MMA scene grief-stricken. The Cambridge, Ontario native was scheduled to take part in a March 9 bout at PAWFC, an all-women's MMA promotion. She was 28 years old at the time of her death.

Prior to her passing, she was at the helm of a three-fight win streak and intent on extending her purple patch of success to four consecutive wins. While the cause of her death is yet to be identified on social media, the combat sports achievements that defined her all-around talent are also deserving of attention.

Nichols competed in several notable organizations, like all women's MMA promotion Invicta FC, which has played host to several legendary names in women's MMA. She also competed in the LFA, where she locked horns with future UFC women's strawweight Jaqueline Amorim.

Furthermore, she held several championship honors, having captured the TKO MMA strawweight title as well as the interim WPMF Featherweight Muay Thai world title. However, Nichols was more than just a fighter; she was also a coach and referee.

As one of the few representatives of indigenous Canadians in combat sports, Nichols was a pioneer for her people and a trailblazer who will hopefully break down doors for more indigenous people to venture into MMA, where they are grossly underrepresented.

Her passing leaves behind a deep hole in the Canadian combat sports world, which is currently mourning the death of one of its brightest stars.

Ashley Nichols was one of the few fighters to become a referee in her prime

Most referees in MMA who were once fighters only become fight officials well past their physical prime when they can no longer compete as fighters. The likes of Herb Dean, Marc Goddard, and Frank Trigg come to mind. Ashley Nichols, however, is distinguished for becoming a referee while still in her physical prime.

Ashley Nichols in action:

She was only 28 at the time of her death and had already ventured into coaching and refereeing while still actively competing as a fighter. It is generally unheard of and marked Nichols as one-of-a-kind in her own way.