Canadian X user's reaction to Joe Rogan's provocative statement about Justin Trudeau sparks heated debate: "How'd that trucker strike go for ya?"

A Canadian X user recently issued a polarizing response to Joe Rogan's previous remarks regarding Justin Trudeau. Other netizens soon chimed in with mixed reactions to the aforementioned Canadian's critique of Rogan.

On episode #2258 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast in January 2025, Rogan hosted Steven Rinella, a writer, outdoorsman and conservationist. They discussed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who is considered to be a controversial political figure.

Joe Rogan has often criticized Justin Trudeau for his allegedly communist policies and reported crackdown on free speech in Canada. Speaking to Rinella, Rogan stated:

"It just shows you what can happen here [in the U.S.] if you don't have the right laws. Because people like that f**khead, Justin [Trudeau], they pretend ... that c**ksu*ker, they pretend that they're -- and I don't talk this way about anybody. I genuinely despise people like that...He's leading that country on a road to legitimate communism. It's very dangerous. And I think most Canadians are fed up with it."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 13:50):

An X user, who claimed to be Canadian, recently lambasted Joe Rogan for his remarks and wrote:

"Hey @joerogan I'm Canadian. We're not censored in Canada. We can freely express ourselves. You're a stupid f**k. Have a nice day eh."

An intense debate ensued in the replies. One fan seemingly jibed at Rogan, insinuating that he was regurgitating what Canadian political commentator Jordan Peterson generally says about Trudeau and Canada:

"Straight out of Jordan Peterson's mouth."

Another X user agreed with Rogan, implying that the fan's claim about having free speech in Canada was wrong:

"Lmao, no you can't."

Another user also agreed, stating:

"I'm also Canadian and you're stupid as f**k. We are heavily censored here and everyone knows it."

Meanwhile, another observer alluded to the Trudeau regime's controversial decision to freeze the bank accounts of those involved in the trucker protests a few years ago:

"That's why they cut off people bank accounts because freedom, right?"

Moreover, a fan sided with Rogan and noted:

"Lol you don't even know what you don't know. How'd that trucker strike go for ya?"

Check out the screenshots of a few reactions below:

Screenshots of tweets

Joe Rogan refused to visit Canada because of Justin Trudeau being PM

Joe Rogan has often criticized the Justin Trudeau-helmed Canadian government for reportedly freezing the bank accounts of those who donated to and/or partook in the trucker protests. Many other personalities in North America and beyond similarly condemned the move.

On JRE's episode #2178 in July 2024, Joe Rogan hosted fellow stand-up comedian Sam Morril. While discussing Canada, Rogan expressed his love for the country and its people, but emphasized that he wouldn't go there if Trudeau was the Prime Minister. Lambasting his purportedly pro-communist regime, the MMA personality said:

"I love Canada. I don't go to Canada anymore ... Not [doing a comedy gig there] while that guy [Justin Trudeau] is president. F**k you ... They're in the middle of a full-blown communist takeover."

Watch the podcast episode below (*comments at 2:28:20):

