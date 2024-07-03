"Canelo does 500K consistently" - Fans react to Gervonta Davis' reportedly low PPV buy numbers with the exception of one notable fight

Gervonta Davis has been hailed as the 'face of boxing' by many due to his dominant career trajectory and appeal among the fans. However, the reported pay-per-view numbers tell a different story and fans shared their opinions on Davis' star power on social media.

Recently, the boxing journalist Michael Benson took to X and shared the reported pay-per-view numbers of Davis' seven most recent fights, citing Dan Rafael as the original source of information.

The figures indicate that most of 'Tank's' fights sold 200 to 300 thousand pay-per-views, barring the exception of the Ryan Garcia fight, which crossed the 1 million mark. Benson wrote:

"Gervonta Davis' reported PPV numbers [According to @DanRafael1]; vs. Leo Santa Cruz - 200-225k; vs. Marino Barrios - 210-215k; vs. Isaac Cruz - 200k; vs. Rolly Romero - 275k; vs. Hector Garcia - 200-215k; vs. Ryan Garcia - 1.2 million; vs. Frank Martin - 325-350k."

Fans took to the comments section of the post and shared their thoughts on the numbers:

"Better than the rest. But wow, Ryan has serious star power," @swfighthub commented.

"It's almost as if the opponent matters," @thisbryanguy001 commented.

"This card also had Benavidez," @JosePena33 commented.

"Ryan was more popular than tank before there fight," @serpico935 commented.

Some fans compared Davis' pay-per-view numbers with Canelo Alvarez:

"Canelo really is the face of boxing til he retires lmao," @CrowsNets commented.

"This is not face of boxing. Canelo does 500k consistently," @SpeedyBoxeo commented.

Gervonta Davis' coach believes he can outbox Vasiliy Lomachenko

Gervonta Davis successfully defended the WBA lightweight title with an eighth-round KO of Frank Martin on June 15. It has been reported that Davis can be pitted against newly crowned IBF lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko Boxing promoter Bob Arum also confirmed that the fight may take place sometime in November.

28 of Davis' 30 professional boxing victories have come by T/KO and many believe that Lomachenko might outbox him if the fight comes to fruition. In a recent interview with Boxing News 24, Davis' trainer Kenny Ellis said:

"Gervonta Davis can outbox Lomachenko. But no, we're going to knock his a** out. So take that psychology somewhere else. When you hear Lomachenko fans and Gervonta critics say the only way Gervonta Davis can beat Lomachenko is by knockout, that's because they really want Gervonta Davis to prove them wrong by boxing Lomachenko because they really don't want Gervonta to bring that smoke." [H/T Marca]

Lomachenko held the WBA, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles in 2018-2019 but lost to Teofimo Lopez. He recaptured the IBF lightweight title by defeating George Kambosos Jr. this past May.

