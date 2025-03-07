Canelo Alvarez believes Gervonta Davis should have been disqualified in the Lamont Roach Jr. fight: "I'm talking about the rules" 

Canelo Alvarez has not entered the ring since last September when he defeated Edgar Berlanga via unanimous decision to retain his WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles. He is set to make his return in May as he faces IBF super middleweight champion William Scull in an undisputed title bout.

The boxing superstar recently weighed in on the controversy surrounding Gervonta Davis' recent clash with Lamont Roach, where the former took a knee in the ninth round. Speaking on Hot 97's Ebro In the Morning, Alvarez stated:

"He take a knee, he needs to lose like 10-8 that round, at least. And plus, the corner go up and they put a towel in the face, that's a disqualification, for sure. I'm talking about the rules, but, you know, it's not my business."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments on Gervonta Davis taking a knee below:

Davis inexplicably took a knee in the middle of the ninth round, later claiming that grease from his hair got into his eye. While the rules stipulate that a fighter voluntarily taking a knee can be ruled a slip, Alvarez believes that 'Tank' going to his corner met the criteria for a disqualification. Roach has since appealed the decision not to rule the incident as a knockdown.

Canelo Alvarez reveals why he chose William Scull matchup over Jake Paul

There were rumors that Canelo Alvarez could face Jake Paul in a boxing match, however, the talks failed to materialize. The WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight champion will now face William Scull in an undisputed title bout.

He recently spoke with Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, where he shared his reasoning for choosing the bout, stating:

"Because he's better for me. At this point in my career, I just want to continue making history. I don't even call that like a fight. It's like an event more than a fight. That event can wait until I retire."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments on facing William Scull instead of Jake Paul below:

While Paul has faced criticism for not facing any true boxers in their prime, Alvarez would have certainly been his toughest challenge. The latter opted to instead sign a four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season. In addition to his clash with Scull, he will also face Terence Crawford in a superfight that will take place in Las Vegas in September.

