Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant in the crosshairs as former two division world champion eyes super-middleweight domination

Jermall Charlo recently revealed that he would like to face both Caleb Plant and Canelo Alvarez and dominate the super middleweight division.

Ad

The former two-division boxing champion Charlo will face Thomas LaManna in Las Vegas on May 31. In the main event of the card, Caleb Plant will face Jose Armando Resendiz. If both Plant and Charlo secure victories, a fight between the two would likely happen.

Speaking to Fight Hub TV, he said:

"I want to fight with Caleb in semifinal type of deal but this doesn't have nothing to do with that. I'm going out there to just be the best Jermall Charlo. I'm only going to get better from here.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I feel like I made some moves in my camp and I made some changes and I feel like those changes are like for the better of me and I'm healthy, I'm better now, so really, I'm happy to be back in this position to be able to put my undefeated record on the line and show the the world why I'm one of the greats."

Ad

He added:

"Just want to get the Caleb Plant fight out of the way. I don't want to take too long with the Canelo fight that he's made so much money. I'm pretty sure he still has Terence Crawford to worry about. That could be next year sometime and then after that I really don't know."

Ad

Check out Jermall Charlo's comments below (12:59):

Ad

Notably, Charlo holds an undefeated professional record of 33-0. In his last bout, he beat Jose Benavidez Jr in 2023.

Canelo Alvarez predicts Jake Paul vs. Julio Chavez Jr. fight

Canelo Alvarez recently predicted the winner of the upcoming fight between Jake Paul and Julio Chavez Jr. Paul on June 28 in Anaheim, California.

Alvarez was said to be in discussions with Paul for a fight but ended up signing with Turki Alalshikh.

Ad

Speaking with Fight Hub TV, Canelo said:

"Yeah, I hope. I support obviously Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. I hope he win, he prepare himself really good, and take care seriously and beat him."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dabeer Shah A B. Tech in electrical engineering, Dabeer began his professional career in 2022 with Vairuhl LLC. Dabeer turned into an MMA fan after watching Nick Diaz’s one-round barnburner with Paul Daley in Strikeforce in 2011. His favorite fighter is Tony Ferguson, whom Dabeer loves for his skills and personality. However, ‘El Cucuy’ does not figure in his top-five MMA fighters of all time, with Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov making that list.

Dabeer is of the opinion that MMA has supplanted boxing as the world’s premier combat sport, though he feels that UFC fighters in general are underpaid. This diehard MMA fan also believes that titles should not change hands by disqualification.

Someone who keeps himself immersed in the sport at all times, Dabeer likes to use his knowledge and writing skills to create accurate and relevant information that provides value to the readers. His hobbies are playing football and reading books. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.