Canelo Alvarez claims he will retire if John Ryder beats him

Canelo Alvarez is all set to return to his hometown of Guadalajara to defend his undisputed middleweight titles against British boxer John Ryder.

Alvarez's 63rd professional outing will be only his 13th appearance in front of his home crowd, and first in over 11 years, as he puts his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line against the mandatory contender and WBO interim champion John Ryder.

The confidence in Alvarez is sky high as he once again feels the support of his home fans. Ahead of the fight, he was questioned if a homecoming signaled that this would be his last fight.

Chris Mannix: “There’s been some rumors that you’re fighting here(in Jalisco) because this could be your last fight. Is there any chance this is your last fight?”

Alvarez replied:

Canelo: “Look, if John Ryder beats me... I’m done”

Canelo's response could either be interpreted as an honest summation of the the Mexican's future plans. However, it could also be read into as a dismissal of John Ryder's abilities and a dig towards him.

Canelo Alvarez dismisses Gervonta Davis as the new face of boxing, says he's 'not retired yet'

Canelo Alvarez has been at the pinnacle of boxing for a long time and is considered the highest-earning fighter in the ring.

Lightweight boxer Gervonta Davis' blockbuster matchup against the very popular Ryan Garcia grabbed all the eyeballs a couple of weeks ago. Davis won via KO with a body shot to the gut that put injured Garcia's struggles to finally come to an end.

The overwhelming popularity of the fight and the massive social media following of both the fighters led many to label the victor as the new face of professional boxing. However, Canelo Alvarez disputed those claims and asserted himself as still the face of boxing in an interview with FightHype.

He stated that there is much more left to do for Gervonta Davis before being considered the main man in boxing.

“I’m not retired yet, my friend. Not yet. They can say whatever they want but you know, it’s not that easy. One fight doesn’t put you in this position. I like Gervonta Davis a lot, but he needs to do more to be the face of boxing. One fight with Ryan Garcia, and I respect Ryan Garcia, isn’t going to do it.”

Check out Canelo Alvarez's full interview with FightHype on YouTube:

