What division Canelo Alvarez is currently competing in?

Only just entering his prime, Canelo Alvarez is arguably the present and visible future of boxing. Amassing many accolades and belts throughout his career thus far, Alvarez has secured wins over several noteworthy opponents. Having competed as a welterweight during the initial days of his career, the hard-hitting Mexican subsequently moved up to the light, middleweight, and super-middleweight divisions in the hunt for more titles.

This imperious run was further extended after he decided to compete for the WBO light heavyweight title against Sergey Kovalev, who he convincingly defeated via knockout in round eleven. Now, after moving back to super-middleweight for his last three fights, Canelo Alvarez seems to have made up his mind to continue his winning tradition in the 168-pound division.

🇲🇽 Hoy nos convertimos en leyenda. Somos 4 veces campeones mundiales.



🇺🇸 Today we became legends. We are 4 times world champions. 🏆🏆🏆🏆 #TeamCanelo pic.twitter.com/x0lAgckL6K — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) November 3, 2019

When did Canelo Alvarez turn pro?

Born on July 18th, 1990, Canelo Alvarez started boxing when he was thirteen years old. Taking inspiration from his older brother in the early days, Alvarez became the 2005 Junior Mexican Boxing Champion just two years later. After showing significant progress in the amateur arena, Canelo's team decided it was time for the Mexican to step into the professional circuit.

Knocking out the first eleven of his thirteen scheduled opponents, Alvarez propelled himself into super-stardom within an exceptionally short time. However, this impressive run came to a startling end on September 14th, 2013, when he faced the great Floyd Mayweather Jr. in a losing cause.

Many professional boxers may have deemed this to be the beginning of the end, but Canelo Alvarez decided to carry on. Carving his way back into the limelight, Alvarez has since amassed an incredible fourteen-fight win-streak against some of the top names in the sport. While a close split-decision draw against Gennady Golovkin may have been the only hiccup during the said time, Alvarez quickly bounced right back into his usual winning ways.

Having fought three times in the last six months, Canelo Alvarez seems to have his priorities set. Most recently, coming off a stellar win over Britain's Billy Joe Saunders, he looks destined to remain at the top for the foreseeable future.

🇲🇽 Gracias a las más de 70,000 personas que me acompañaron, esto va por ustedes y por todo México.



🇺🇸 Thanks to the more of 70,000 people that joined me, this goes out to all of you and for Mexico. #CaneloSaunders



✅ WBO

✅ WBC

✅ WBA

✅ The Ring Super Middleweight pic.twitter.com/ZYudjjfll8 — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) May 9, 2021

