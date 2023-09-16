Canelo Alvarez fight: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know 

Canelo Alvarez, the undefeated super middleweight champion, prepares to defend his championship against Jermell Charlo, the undisputed light middleweight champion who is making a brave jump up two weight classes for an epic showdown.

Here's everything you need to know as the anticipation for this thrilling bout reaches its peak.

The date for this explosive bout is set for September 30, and the action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET in the iconic T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets for this clash start at $429 on StubHub, with options ranging from $500 to $31,000.

The main card action commences at 8 p.m. ET, setting the stage for the main event featuring Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo. Expect the ringwalks around 11:15 p.m. ET, depending on the duration of the undercard bouts.

In the United States and Canada (ET), the event is set for Saturday, September 30, with the main card at 8 p.m. ET and the main event ringwalks at approximately 11:15 p.m. ET.

For viewers in the United States and Canada (PT), the action begins on the same date at 5 p.m. PT, with the main event ringwalks around 8 p.m. PT.

UK and Ireland viewers can catch the event on Sunday, October 1, starting at 1 a.m. BST, and the main event ringwalks are estimated to take place at 4:15 a.m. BST.

In the United States, Showtime PPV will stream the event, with a price tag of $74.95 for fans eager to witness the thrilling showdown.

Canelo Alvarez fight: Co-Main Event and Undercard

The co-main event promises fireworks as 22-year-old prospect Jesus Ramos Jr. squares off against former title challenger Erickson Lubin.

The undercard features another headline-worthy battle between former champions. Yordenis Ugas, celebrated for defeating Manny Pacquiao in their August 2021 clash, will go toe-to-toe with Mario Barrios, a fighter who has shared the ring with Keith Thurman and Gervonta Davis.

Lastly, middleweight prospects Elijah Garcia and Jose Resendiz will engage in a fierce contest. Resendiz, fresh off a career-defining win in March against Jarrett Hurd, aims to maintain his momentum against Garcia.

As fight night approaches, the anticipation and excitement continue to build for this unforgettable clash between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo.