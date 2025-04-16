Canelo Alvarez makes his feelings known about potential Jake Paul boxing match ahead of William Scull fight: "It's an event for me"

Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez recently weighed in on a potential fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.

Ad

Alvarez was supposedly in talks for a potential fight against Paul. However, it was then revealed that the 34-year-old had signed a lucrative four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season.

Alvarez is now scheduled to fight IBF super middleweight champion William Scull on May 3 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In an interview with DAZN, Alvarez spoke about a potential fight against Paul:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"You need to play your cards [right]. I don't even call it [Jake Paul contest] as a fight. It's an event for me. But, It's not the [right] moment."

Ad

Trending

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Canelo most recently faced Edgar Berlanga in September 2024, winning via unanimous decision. With a victory, he was successful in retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO titles in the super-middleweight division.

When Jake Paul claimed to knock out Canelo Alvarez in their potential fight

Boasting a record of 62-2, Canelo Alvarez has noteworthy victories over tough contenders like Billy Joe Saunders, Gennady Golovkin, and Amir Khan. Throughout his professional career, no opponent has managed to knock him out.

Ad

However, social media personality Jake Paul believes he can do the unthinkable and knock out Alvarez in their potential fight. 'The Problem Child' had previously knocked out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, fighters who were considered greats in MMA.

Speaking about his potential fight against Alvarez, Paul wrote on X:

"No matter how much money they spend, they won’t be able to make a bigger fight than me and Canelito. That irked them to the core. And don’t say Conor, he’s more washed than a laundromat. Dummies could have made Canelo September fight so much bigger by letting us do our thing and me taking his names to the masses. But they knew I was KO his little as*."

Ad

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Krishnan Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.



Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.



Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.



Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.



In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.