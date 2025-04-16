Canelo Alvarez makes his feelings known about potential Jake Paul boxing match ahead of William Scull fight: "It's an event for me"

Mexican boxing champion Canelo Alvarez recently weighed in on a potential fight against YouTuber Jake Paul.
Alvarez was supposedly in talks for a potential fight against Paul. However, it was then revealed that the 34-year-old had signed a lucrative four-fight deal with Turki Alalshikh's Riyadh Season.
Alvarez is now scheduled to fight IBF super middleweight champion William Scull on May 3 at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
In an interview with DAZN, Alvarez spoke about a potential fight against Paul:
"You need to play your cards [right]. I don't even call it [Jake Paul contest] as a fight. It's an event for me. But, It's not the [right] moment."
Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:
Canelo most recently faced Edgar Berlanga in September 2024, winning via unanimous decision. With a victory, he was successful in retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO titles in the super-middleweight division.
When Jake Paul claimed to knock out Canelo Alvarez in their potential fight
Boasting a record of 62-2, Canelo Alvarez has noteworthy victories over tough contenders like Billy Joe Saunders, Gennady Golovkin, and Amir Khan. Throughout his professional career, no opponent has managed to knock him out.
However, social media personality Jake Paul believes he can do the unthinkable and knock out Alvarez in their potential fight. 'The Problem Child' had previously knocked out Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, fighters who were considered greats in MMA.
Speaking about his potential fight against Alvarez, Paul wrote on X:
"No matter how much money they spend, they won’t be able to make a bigger fight than me and Canelito. That irked them to the core. And don’t say Conor, he’s more washed than a laundromat. Dummies could have made Canelo September fight so much bigger by letting us do our thing and me taking his names to the masses. But they knew I was KO his little as*."
Check out Jake Paul's post below: