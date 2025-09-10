  • home icon
Canelo Alvarez makes honest admission about the significance of upcoming Terence Crawford boxing match

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Sep 10, 2025 08:18 GMT
Canelo Alvarez (left) discusses the significance of Terence Crawford (right) fight. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]
Canelo Alvarez recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Terence Crawford fight. The Mexican boxing megastar admitted that his fight against 'Bud' might be one of the biggest outings of his career.

Alvarez and Crawford are booked to throw down in the squared circle in an undisputed super middleweight title fight in Las Vegas this weekend. Crawford will notably move up two weight classes to face Alvarez and will be hoping to become the first male fighter to win an undisputed title in three weight classes in the four-belt era.

Given the high stakes of this matchup, it's no surprise Alvarez believes it may be one of the biggest fights of his career. In an interview with Max Kellerman, the boxing icon said:

"It's one of the biggest [career fights], for sure. If you mean what's around the fight? Yeah, it's the biggest... It's Riyadh Season, Netflix, everyone around this fight... You can see how big it is. You have two of the best pound-for-pound fighters fighting each other, so Saturday, Sept. 13, we see who's the best."
Terence Crawford's training partner previews Canelo Alvarez fight

Terence Crawford's training partner and friend, Steven Nelson, recently shared his thoughts on the upcoming Canelo Alvarez fight. He claimed that he's seen Crawford sparring with super middleweights and bigger boxers for years.

In an interview with The Ring magazine, Nelson opined that Crawford's power would be a problem for Alvarez and said:

"Every time 'Bud' steps up and fights new guys, since he was at, shoot, 135 [pounds], 140 [pounds], it’s always, ‘Oh, I don’t know how he’s gonna be able to take this pressure. This guy’s bigger.’ It’s always that. But since I’ve known Bud, he’s always gotten in there with bigger guys and made statements and ended up being the bigger man. I’ve seen it, I’ve felt it."
He continued:

"I’m a bigger guy, and we’ve sparred countless rounds, and I’ve seen him in there with so many people, including Lester [Martinez] and everybody, and that’s never gonna be a factor. It’s not gonna be a problem. Bud has always been a heavier guy, but he’s always had to go down, hold his weight. He’s never had a chance to grow.” [H/t: The Ring]
Nishant Zende.

