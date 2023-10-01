Canelo Alvarez proves Jake Paul's confident prediction outright wrong with dominant win over Jermell Charlo 

Canelo Alvarez proved himself once again on September 30 as he scored a dominant unanimous decision victory against Jermell Charlo. The three judges scored the contest 119-108, 118-109, 118-109 in the Mexican's favor.

Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo locked horns in a highly anticipated fight between two undisputed champions. The fight took place on September 30 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada and had the super middleweight titles at stake.

Alvarez outclassed his opponent and cruised to a comfortable decision win. With the victory, the Mexican superstar also proved Jake Paul's prediction wrong.

Prior to the fight, Betr uploaded a video to their YouTube channel where Paul made his pick for the contest. The YouTuber-turned-boxer had predicted 'Iron Man' to get his hand raised on September 30.

"Man, I'm excited but I gotta go with the underdog. I think Charlo's gonna win. Canelo's kind of looked aged in his past couple of fights. Charlo's a dog. History's on the line. He has the opportunity to become a two-weight undisputed champion. Going with Charlo."

In another video, Paul went further on his prediction and said Charlo would knock Canelo Alvarez out in the ninth round of the fight.

"I got Charlo TKO ninth round."

