Canelo Alvarez rumored to announce cancellation of bout with Jermall Charlo over PBC’s alleged financial issues, per insider

Boxing insider Rick Glaser has sparked major buzz, predicting Canelo Alvarez's upcoming announcement will reveal his departure from Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) due to financial disagreements.

Glaser claims PBC failed to meet Canelo's purse guarantee for a potential fight on May 4, prompting him to explore other options. This would be a significant blow to PBC, as Canelo is their biggest star and a major draw for their broadcaster, Amazon Prime.

According to Glaser, the contract breach allows Canelo to walk away without fulfilling a planned three-fight deal. He further suggests Canelo might face Jaime Munguia instead of Jermall Charlo, who remains under the PBC banner.

Taking it to X, Glaser said:

"#Canelo's big announcement Tuesday will be in part that he has left #PBC, as I said he would in a previous post here that PBC did not have the money to establish a guarantee of Canelo's purse to be put in escrow for a purposed May 4 fight, nor could PBC find a guarantor. Looks like Canelo will fight #JaimeMunguia, & not #JermallCharlo, as Charlo is PBC affiliated. Looking forward to Tuesday's big Canelo announcement! #Boxing"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

While Charlo was initially expected to fight Canelo, personal issues shifted the spotlight to his brother, Jermell Charlo. Alvarez defeated the younger Charlo by unanimous decision to retain the undisputed super middleweight title.

However, with Canelo potentially leaving PBC, his matchup against 'Hitman' seems uncertain.

Timothy Bradley crowns Jaime Munguia "Epitome of Mexican Boxing," throws shade at Canelo Alvarez

Boxing legend Timothy Bradley threw shade at Canelo Alvarez while praising his countryman Jaime Munguia, calling the 27-year-old "everything Canelo wishes he was with the fans."

Munguia, the WBC silver super middleweight champion, recently demolished former Alvarez opponent John Ryder, further solidifying his reputation. In an interview with ProBox TV, Bradley lauded Munguia's fan-favorite style and fighting spirit. He said:

"Munguia is everything Canelo Alvarez wishes he was with the fans. I’m letting y’all know right now, he is the epitome of Mexican style boxing. This dude is never in a dull fight. Always entertaining, you know. He is – I’ll take some of yours, let me see if you can take some of mine. That’s the way, that’s his mindset.”

Check out Bradley's comments on Jamie Munguia and Canelo Alvarez (1:11):