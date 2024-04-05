Canelo Alvarez's demand for "absurd" paycheck is delaying potential fight, says David Benavidez - "I’m not going to bow my knee to nobody"

David Benavidez recently expressed his thoughts on Canelo Alvarez's demand for an 'absurd' paycheck.

The undisputed super middleweight champion has set a seemingly high asking price for a possible matchup with Benavidez. According to reports, Alvarez is seeking a staggering $150–200 million for the match.

Alvarez justified his demand by claiming that, in comparison to other possible opponents, the Benavidez fight offers less financial incentive. In addition, the Mexican highlighted his own attraction, giving the impression that promoters would have to pay him to get him to take part.

Speaking to the media, Alvarez said:

“He brings nothing to the table for me. He just brings 25 [million] more on the fight that night, and that’s it. He’s nothing to offer me money. I’m the one. If a promoter comes to me and offers me 150 or 200 million, I fight tomorrow. That’s the reason I fight with him because the only thing he brings to the table is 25 [million] more."

Check out Canelo Alvarez's comments below:

In a recent appearance on the FreshandFit podcast, Benavidez criticized Alvarez for his unreasonable demand. He said:

''Canelo is all that bulls**t, like he needs to be respectful this and that, I'm not going to bow my knee to nobody because I've earned my shot for the belts. The only reason this fight isn't happening because T wants 150–200 million, which is absurd.''

Check out David Benavidez's comments below (15:48):

'The Mexican Monster' has been considered the greatest threat to Alvarez's 168-pound title reign for a few years now. Since taking home the WBC interim gold back in 2022, Benavidez has defeated notable fighters such as Demetrius Andrade and Caleb Plant.

After defeating 'Boo Boo' late last year, it appeared that Benavidez would fight Alvarez next. Instead, Alvarez will face Jaime Munguia when he returns on May 4. Furthermore, Alvarez doesn't seem to be interested in facing Benavidez anytime soon.

Canelo Alvarez answers to critics, amid rumors of dodging a fight with David Benavidez

Canelo Alvarez has defended his choice not to fight David Benavidez by comparing himself to renowned fighters such as Floyd Mayweather.

A number of well-known boxers, including Ryan Garcia, Mike Tyson, and Andre Ward, have voiced their displeasure with Canelo's decision to go past the Benavidez fight.

In response to the criticism, Canelo stressed his long resume, claiming to have fought and defeated some of the best boxers of his time.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson shared Canelo's statements on X, writing:

"Canelo Alvarez on suggestions he’s ‘ducking’ David Benavidez:Yeah it always happens - Erislandy Lara, Austin Trout, Floyd Mayweather, Miguel Cotto, Gennady Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, Callum Smith, Billy Joe Saunders. At the end of the day, I beat practically all of them. If I beat Benavidez, they’re gonna say, ‘Oh, why don’t you face this other guy?’ Look at my history, I’ve done everything in boxing. I’ve done it all.”

