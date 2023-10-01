Canelo Alvarez's real-time reaction perfectly sums up fan sentiment about controversial Jesus Ramos vs. Erickson Lubin decision 

Jesus Ramos took on Erickson Lubin on the undercard of Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo on Saturday night.

While the fight was ultimately won by Erickson Lubin via unanimous decision at the end of 12 rounds, it didn't come without controversy. Jesus Ramos dominated the first two rounds and seemed to be in control of the fight up until the ninth round.

It wasn't until the ninth round that Lubin showed some urgency and decided to pick up the pace. Despite the lack of offensive activity from the Floridian, he overtook the 22-year-old and won the fight. The official scores of the fight were 117-111, 116-112 and 115-113.

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded social media while expressing their disregard for the decision. Moreover, Canelo Alvarez, who was warming up for his fight against Jermell Charlo backstage seemingly looked surprised by the decision as well. Take a look at the reactions below:

"WHAT A ROBBERY"

"Didn't know Stevie Wonder was a judge for this fight.."

"Nobody agrees with the judges! Wrong decision, but it is what it is. We all know Ramos won."

The victory was important for Erickson Lubin, who was trying to rebuild his reputation after he was stopped by Sebastian Fundora in April of last year, in what was his second knockout loss.

On the flip side, it was Jesus Ramos' first defeat of his career. That said the youngster seemingly has a bright future ahead of him and it would be interesting to see how he rebounds from his maiden pro-boxing loss.

