Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Full Results

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia is in the books. The event took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on May 4. It commemorated Cinco de Mayo weekend, one of the most important dates in Mexico's history. This article recaps the event and explores the full results.

In the main event, undisputed super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez put his WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF titles on the line against rising contender Jaime Munguia.

Canelo, who is the more experienced of the two boxers, was coming off a unanimous decision win over Jermell Charlo. Meanwhile, the undefeated Munguia had beaten John Ryder via TKO in his last outing.

Munguia came out with youthful aggression and tried to set a furious pace. However, Canelo refused to fight on his terms and took a more measured approach.

Munguia maintained a sustained high-volume attack as the champion appeared overwhelmed. However, the difference in experience became apparent when the more patient Alvarez knocked Munguia down with an uppercut in Round 4.

Munguia was still the busier fighter for the remainder of the fight but it appeared that Alvarez got away with more impactful strikes. In the end, the champion had done enough to convince the judges and retained his belts with a unanimous decision win.

In the co-main event, WBC interim welterweight champion Mario Barrios attempted the first defense of his title against Argentina's Fabian Maidana. Barrios won the vacant title by outpointing veteran fighter and Olympic medalist Yordenis Ugas by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Maidana was coming off back-to-back wins over Ramses Agaton and Carlos Cordoba after suffering the first loss of his professional boxing career against Jaider Parra in January 2019.

This was Maidana's first competitive appearance since April 2021 but he seemed motivated to pull off a win and scored some good shots in the opening round. However, Barrios shifted the momentum in his favor in the following rounds and knocked Maidana down with a clean left hook, straight right combination.

Maidana, who appeared to be trailing on the scorecards, offered good resistance in the middle rounds and fine-tuned his defense as the fight progressed. To his credit, Barrios did not allow most of his power shots to go through.

After 12 rounds of action, Barrios was declared the winner by unanimous decision and remained the interim WBC welterweight champion.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia results: Brandon Figueroa and Eimantes Stanionis successfully defend titles

Interim WBC featherweight champion Brandon Figueroa, who won the title by defeating Mark Magsayo in April 2023, put it on the line against Jessie Magdaleno on the main card.

Figueroa was the taller fighter with a reach advantage but had trouble establishing a jab. Additionally, he was consistently hit with body shots and jabs from the much shorter Magdaleno.

But Figueroa continued to pressure in the close range and started having more success as the fight progressed. Magdaleno, who seemed comfortable staying against the ropes for long stretches of the fight, succumbed to a vicious body shot in the closing moments of Round 9.

Magdaleno went limp on impact and could not answer the 10-count, suffering the second T/KO loss of his career.

In the main card opening bout, WBA 'regular' welterweight champion Eimantes Stanionis successfully secured the first defense of his title against Gabriel Maestre.

The Venezuelan challenger tried to take an aggressive posture and pressure the champion with powerful shots to the head and body. However, Stanionis effectively backed him up throughout the 12-round contest, landing with better accuracy and impact en route to a unanimous decision victory.

While the prelims lacked the star power, many fighters produced dominant performances to further their progress in the sport.

David Picasso overwhelmed Damien Vasquez and walked away with a Round 4 TKO victory to extend his professional boxing record to 28-0-1. Also, rising contender Jesus Ramos defeated veteran boxer Johan Gonzalez via TKO in Round 9.

Elsewhere, Vito Mielnicki, William Scull, and others scored dominant unanimous decision victories on the preliminary card.

Catch the full event results below:

Main Card

Super middleweight - Canelo Alvarez def. Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 115-112) (Undisputed super middleweight title fight)

Welterweight - Mario Barrios def. Fabian Maidana via unanimous decision (116-111 X 3) (WBC interim welterweight title fight)

Featherweight - Brandon Figueroa def. Jessie Magdaleno via T/KO (R9, 2:59) (WBC interim featherweight title fight)

Welterweight - Eimantas Stanionis def. Gabriel Maestre via unanimous decision (117-111, 118-110, 119-109) (WBA 'regular' welterweight title fight)

Preliminary Card

Super welterweight - Vito Mielnicki Jr. def. Ronald Cruz via unanimous decision (99-89, 98-90, 96-92)

Super middleweight - William Scull def. Sean Hemphill via unanimous decision (79-72, 78-73, 76-75)

Super welterweight - Jesus Ramos def. Johan Gonzalez via T/KO (R9, 2:56)

Super bantamweight - David Picasso def. Damien Vasquez via T/KO (R4, 3:00)

Lightweight - Julian Bridges def. Jabin Chollet via unanimous decision (59-55 X 3)

Lightweight - Adrian Torres def. Arsen Poghosyan via unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

Light heavyweight - Lawrence King def. Anthony Holloway via unanimous decision (59-54 X 3)