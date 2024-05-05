Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Full video highlights

Canelo Alvarez successfully defended his undisputed super middleweight championship belts against fellow Mexican Jaime Munguia on May 4 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Canelo Alvarez proved his veteran guile once again, outpointing the younger Munguia via a unanimous decision (117-110, 116-111, 115-112) to retain his position as the undisputed king of the super middleweight division.

A seasoned four-weight world champion, Canelo boasts an unparalleled resume in contemporary boxing. Throughout his illustrious career, the 33-year-old has defeated notable names like Austin Trout, Erislandy Lara, Miguel Cotto, Gennadiy Golovkin, Daniel Jacobs, and Sergey Kovalev, solidifying his place as a pound-for-pound great for over a decade.

Munguia, despite lacking the experience and accolades of his opponent, presented a significant challenge. The 27-year-old brought firepower, resilience, and undeniable ambition to the ring. No stranger to major fights, Munguia previously held the WBO super welterweight title, making five successful defenses within a 14-month period.

For boxing fans who missed the action, check out the highlights of the Canelo vs. Munguia fight below:

Check out both Canelo Alvarez and Jamie Munguia enter the event venue:

Munguia warm up ahead of the main event:

Check out both pugilists make their way into the ring:

As the match headed into the second round, both fighters went back-and-forth desipte slow start from the champ:

Munguia took a lead in the third round:

Alvarez secured an impressive knockdown in the fourth round:

The champion dropped some great power shots as the fight headed into the fifth round:

Alvarez controlled the entire seventh round:

Munguia showed off some great combinations as the two headed into ninth round:

Both boxers peppered each other with punches as the fight headed into the final round:

Canelo Alvarez dominated through out final round of their fight:

Check out Canelo Alvarez's post fight interview after the unanimous decision win:

With this victory, Alvarez improved his record to (61-2-2, 39 KOs)