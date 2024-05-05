Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Live round-by-round updates

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia for the undisputed super-middleweight titles will go down later tonight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez (60-2-2) is widely regarded as one of the greatest boxers of all time. He has held world titles in multiple weight classes and is the current undisputed super middleweight champion of the world.

The Mexican boasts of wins against a veritable list of pugilistic greats including Gennadiy Golovkin, Billy Joe Saunders, Callum Smith, and Sergey Kovalev. The 33-year-old is undefeated at 168 pounds and is currently on a three-fight win streak.

The other half of the fight, Munguia (43-0) is unbeaten so far. He is a former WBO super welterweight champion. In his most recent outing, the 27-year-old clinched a ninth-round TKO over John Ryder to retain the WBC silver super middleweight title.

According to the money lines, Alvarez is a -550 prohibitive favorite for the bout, with Munguia as a +385 underdog.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia

Round 1:

Munguia is the early aggressor as he unloads multiple jabs on his opponent. Canelo looks like he is trying to gauge the range and distance of his taller opponent. The 27-year-old digs to the body, he then follows up with three back-to-back jabs.

Munguia unloads a three-punch combo up top and the undisputed super middleweight champion lands a big left hand on his opponent. Another right hand to the body lands for Alvarez. A crisp jab to the head lands for the challenger.

A good round for Munguia.

Round 2:

Munguia is starting the second round on the front foot. He elicits a reaction each time Alvarez lands his left hook. Alvarez is hit with a good right hand up top. A straight right hand on the end of a combo snaps Munguia's head back.

Munguia has been winning the jab battle till now. However, Alvarez's body shots seem to be troubling the younger fighter.

Looks like an even round.

Round 3:

A right cross from Munguia is expertly evaded by Alvarez. The champion connects with a straight right to the head. He hits Mungia again with a right uppercut on the counter.

Alvarez swiftly evades from danger as his opponent throws a powerful lead right hook. The 33-year-old looks like he is waiting patiently for an opening to land a haymaker.

Munguia lands multiple punches as he pushes back Alvarez with a flurry.

Round 4:

Munguia starts the round aggressively landing a right right on Alvarez. The champion returns fire with a straight right hand. Munguia attempts to split his opponent's guard with a multi-punch combo.

Alvarez connects with a right hand. The champion is on the back foot so far as his younger opponent batters him with a multi-punch combo. Alvarez answers with a right hand followed by an uppercut. Wow!!! Alvarez drops his opponent with another uppercut from the inside.

Munguia seems to have recovered and finished the round trading with his opponent.

Round 5:

As the fifth round unfolds, Munguia is showing no signs of slowing down. The fighters trade in the middle of the ring. An Alvarez slips in an uppercut on the inside.

Alvarez is getting more comfortable as he finds more success landing clean on his opponent. Munguia lands a few clean shots up top on Alvarez. A left hook followed by a power jab, stuns Munguia.

The champion clearly has more pop to his punches compared to his opponent. Another good round for Alvarez.

Round 6:

Munguia's knees buckle as he gets hit with a left hook by Alvarez. A jab followed by straight lands for the champion. Munguia is the busier striker, but Alvarez is more accurate with his punches.

Munguia lands a straight right hand on his opponent. The 27-year-old pushes the pace on his opponent landing multiple shots to the body. Munguia lands on the body and follows it up with a right hand to the head.

A better round for Munguia, but Alvarez could have stolen the round by stunning this opponent early with a left hook.

Round 7:

Alvarez catches his opponent on the counter with a crisp one-two. Munguia is finding it hard to split the high guard of the champion. A body shot by Alvarez forces Munguia to drop his right hand. A big left hook upstairs lands for Alvarez.

The champion senses that the accumulated damage from his body shots is piling up, visibly slowing down his younger opponent. However, Munguia finishes the round unloading a few combinations on his opponent.

Round 8:

Alvarez looks like he is looking for an opening to land a power punch and finish the fight. Munguia is less disciplined than he was before and is now readily trading with the champion.

Munguia lands a flurry on his opponent. Look like Alvarez is playing possum, trying to lure his foe into a debilitating counter. A one-two combo lands up top for the champion. A left hook followed by a right uppercut lands for the champion.

Alvarez expertly blocks a flurry from his opponent.

Another good round for the champion.

Round 9:

The champion missed with an uppercut at the start of the round. Munguia digs to the body and he readily trades in the pocket with the formidable champion. Multiple right hands to the thread land for Munguia.

A body shot from Alvarez forces Munguia to drop his guard and sensing the opportunity Alvarez goes upstairs.

A one-two combo up top lands for Munguia. A big right cross from Alvarez lands upstairs.

A good round for the challenger.

Round 10:

With three rounds left Munguia pushes the pace and lands a flurry on his opponent. A good right hand by Munguia seems to have momentarily stunned Alvarez.

Alvarez connects with a counter-body shot. An uppercut partially lands for the champion. Munguia unloads another flurry on his opponent but fails to split Alvarez's guard.

A jab followed by straight land for the champion.

A very close round.

Round 11:

As the championship round unfolds Alvarez and Munguia are readily trading with each other. While the champion might be ahead on the scorecards, Munguia is still in the fight.

The referee stops the fight to inspect an accidental head butt. As the fight resumes, Alvarez slips in an uppercut on the inside. A good combination by Muniga is evaded by Alvarez.

Munguia seems to be winning the round so far. Alvarez connects with a flurry from the outside.

A very close round.

Round 12:

The fighters shake hands showing respect for each other as the closing round commences. Munguia might need a knockout to win the fight. Alvarez connects with a left hook. Munguia throws bombs trying to knock his opponent out.

We might see a finish in this round. Munguia goes around the guard of his opponent trying to land a clean shot. Alvarez stuns his opponent with a left hook. A right hand and left hook wobbles the youngster.

A check right hook lands for the champion. Alvarez ducks from a right hand, comes around the radar, and lands a left hook. A straight punch lands for the champion.

Alvarez finishes the fight strong.

Stay tuned for the official results.

Official Decision: Canelo Alvarez def. Jaime Munguia via unanimous decision (117-110, 116-112, 115-112)

