Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford purses and payouts: How much are the boxers making? Previous and estimated salaries reported

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated and historic matchups in boxing today. Given the high stakes of the fight and the star power of both athletes, fans are likely curious about their earnings for this event.

Ad

This article explores the recent history of payouts in Alvarez and Crawford's careers and attempts to estimate their earnings for the upcoming fight based on the available data.

Alvarez's fight earnings have varied depending on the stakes of each match and the popularity of his opponents. Over the last two years, the Mexican boxer reportedly earned between $25 million and $53 million for each of his fights, according to various online sources.

Additionally, Alvarez has signed a four-fight deal with Riyadh Season and Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, reportedly worth $400 million.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The fight against Crawford will be the second of the four competitive appearances under this deal. In his first fight under this agreement, against William Scull, Alvarez was reportedly paid $80 million. Reports indicate that he could earn a staggering $150 million against Crawford.

On the other hand, Crawford could also secure an impressive $50 million purse, a significant increase from his recent fights. Crawford reportedly earned a career-high payout of $25 million for his historic win against Errol Spence Jr. in July 2023. His reported salaries for other recent matches have ranged between $6 million and $10 million.

Ad

It remains unclear whether the reported figures include sponsorship money, revenue share and other components, or if they solely represent the base pay.

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford: Date, venue, start time and more

Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford is scheduled to take place on Sep. 13 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be the first promoted by Dana White-led TKO Boxing and will feature 10 fights across eight weight classes.

Ad

In the main event, Alvarez will defend the undisputed super middleweight championship against Crawford, a former super lightweight and welterweight champion.

The event will stream live on Netflix worldwide. The preliminary card will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT, while the main card is set to start at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. Main event ring walks are expected to occur at approximately 11:00 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT, though the time may vary based on the length of the undercard fights.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajneesh Suhas Reddy Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.