Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull: Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull bout takes place this Saturday at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Fatal Fury card features six exciting matchups across four different weight classes. The first fight of the evening will be a middleweight clash between Brayan Leon and Aaron Guerrero.

Afterward, Marco Verde will be locking horns with Michel Polina in another middleweight clash. That will be followed by a WBC cruiserweight title fight between Badou Jack and Ryan Rozicki. Shortly after, the heavy hitters will make their way to the ring, as Martin Bakole faces Efe Ajagba in a heavyweight bout.

Moving on to the co-main event, the highly anticipated super middleweight rematch between Bruno Surace and Jaime Munguia is set to take place. Munguia will be out for vengeance after Surace upset him in their first bout back in 2024 with a sixth-round knockout. The event will be concluded by a high-profile main-event matchup between Canelo Alvarez and William Scull for the undisputed super middleweight title.

Alvarez had initially refused to fight mandatory IBF challenger Scull in 2024, due to which he was stripped of the title. As a result, the Cuban defeated Vladimir Shishkin to capture the vacant IBF belt. The Mexican icon has now chosen to settle unfinished business and attempt to recapture the belt.

Check out the entire fight card below:

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull fight schedule

The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull card is scheduled to commence at 7:00 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 4:00 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) for American viewers. U.K. fans can tune in to watch the fights at 12:00 AM B.S.T. (British Summer Time). Local fans in Saudi Arabia will be able to watch the fights at 3:00 AM G.S.T. (Gulf Standard Time) on the next day (May 4).

Overseas viewers can find the fight schedule in their relevant time zones in the table given below:

Country Time U.S.A. 7:00 PM E.T. / 4 PM P.T. (May 3) U.K. 12:00 AM B.S.T. (May 4) U.A.E. 3:00 AM G.S.T. (May 4) India 4:30 AM I.S.T. (May 4) Brazil 8:00 PM B.R.T. (May 3) Australia 10:00 AM A.E.D.T. (May 4)

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull?

The Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull card will be exclusively streamed on DAZN PPV.

American fans can purchase the pay-per-view for $59.99, U.K. fans can purchase the PPV for £21.99, and fight fans in other parts of the world will have to pay $24.99 for the same.

Event Venue

The event takes place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Opened in 2024, this multi-purpose arena has since hosted various sporting events, concerts and conferences.

Full event card

The current Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull card can be seen in its entirety below:

Undisputed super middleweight title: Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull

Super middleweight: Bruno Surace vs. Jaime Munguia

Heavyweight: Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

WBC cruiserweight title: Badou Jack vs. Ryan Rozicki

Middleweight: Marco Verde vs. Michel Polina

Middleweight: Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Guerrero

