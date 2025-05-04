Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Full Results

Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull is in the books. The boxing pay-per-view event took place at the ANB Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 3, and featured eight fights across five weight classes. This article recaps the fights and explores the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull full results.

Main event: Super middleweight - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs. William Scull

In the main event, WBA, WBC and WBO super middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faced IBF super middleweight title holder William Scull. With a potential win, Alvarez would become the first-ever two-time undisputed super middleweight champion in the four-belt era, potentially setting up a mega fight against Terrence Crawford.

Meanwhile, for Scull, it was an opportunity to defeat one of the greatest boxers of all time, establishing himself as an elite competitor.

After a tentative first round, Alvarez and Scull picked up the pace in early rounds. While Alvarez invested heavily in body shots, Scull, the taller fighter, tried to use his length effectively to intercept the Mexican's entries. While he was the more active fighter initially, Alvarez avoided the bigger punches and continued to work the body.

As the rounds progressed, Alvarez became the pressuring fighter, chasing Scull across the cage while stringing together longer combinations. Scull avoided many of the big shots but Alvarez found consistent success with body shots, earning a unanimous decision victory in the process to become the two-time undisputed super middleweight champion.

Official result: Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez def. William Scull by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 119-109)

Co-main event: Cruiserweight - Badou Jack vs. Noel Mikaelyan

In the co-main event, Badou Jack attempted to defend his WBC cruiserweight title against Noel Mikaelyan. Jack won the title by defeating Ilunga Makabu in February 2023, and was declared the champion in recess when he decided to pursue the WBC bridgerweight title. He was reinstated as the cruiserweight champion in December 2024, and the fight against Mikaelyan was subsequently set up.

In the fight, Mikaelyan enjoyed early success and was the more active fighter overall. Jack patiently tried to work his way into the fight, reversing the momentum in the middle rounds. Realizing the urgency of the moment in later rounds, both men upped the activity level and started stringing together longer combinations. However, Jack's body shots proved effective against the bigger opponent, giving him an edge.

Two of the three judges scored the closely contested bout in Jack's favor, declaring him the winner by majority decision.

Official result: Badou Jack def. Noel Mikaelyan by majority decision (115-113 X 2, 114-114)

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Main card results

Super middleweight - Jaime Munguia vs. Bruno Surace

Jaime Munguia rematched Bruno Surace on the main card, hoping to avenge the shocking upset defeat in their December 2024 fight.

Both men started the fight on a cautious note, trying to get the reads on each other through early rounds. Munguia opened up in Round 3, increasing the volume. Meanwhile, Surace, presumably on a lookout for a perfect shot, became less active as the fight progressed.

Munguia established a comfortable lead through the middle rounds and continued to outwork Surace for the rest of the fight, cruising to a comfortable unanimous decision win.

Official result: Jaime Munguia def. Bruno Surace by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111 X 2)

Heavyweight - Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba

Heavyweight contender Martin Bakole, who missed the title fight opportunity due to his second-round knockout loss against Joseph Parker, returned to competition to face Efe Ajagba. Meanwhile, Ajagba was coming off a one-year layoff, having defeated Guido Vianello by split decision in April 2024.

In the fight, both men were off to a cautious start with relatively less output. Ajagba seemed to have established a lead on the scorecards through early rounds, using his footwork and jab effectively against the more stationary style of Bakole.

In the middle and later rounds, Bakole made the fight more competitive, intercepting Ajagba's movement to land many powerful shots. The judges scored the fight a majority draw.

Official result: Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba ended in a majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)

Canelo Álvarez vs. William Scull: Preliminary card results

Light heavyweight - Brayan Leon vs. Aaron Rocha Guerrero

Bryan Leon produced a flawless performance against Aaron Rocha Guerrero in the preliminary card headlining bout. After a cautious start, Leon opened up towards the end of Round 2, hurting Guerrero with stinging shots.

Leon continued to outwork his opponent and knocked him down with a right hand and left hook combination in Round 4. Guerrero survived, but could not do enough to convince the judges or pull off a win, resulting in Leon winning on the scorecards.

Official result - Brayan Leon def. Aaron Rocha Guerrero by unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

Heavyweight - Richard Riakporhe vs. Kevin Nicolas Espindola

Former cruiserweight title challenger Richard Riakporhe made his professional boxing debut against Kevin Nicolas Espindola.

Espindola had little to offer in terms of offence as Riakporhe controlled the range and landed the more meaningful strikes between the two. After hurting him with powerful body hooks in Round 3, Riakporhe dropped Espindola with another body shot in Round 4.

While he survived the knockdown, Espindola decided to retire on the stool, and Riakporhe was declared the winner by T/KO (RTD).

Official result - Richard Riakporhe def. Kevin Nicolas Espindola by T/KO (R4) (RTD)

Middleweight - Marco Verde vs. Michel Galvan Polina

Mexico's 2020 Olympic silver medalist Marco Verde made his professional boxing ebut against Michel Galvan Polina on the preliminary card. Verde dropped Polina twice early in Round 1. While Polina managed to answer the 10-count, Verde trapped him against the cage, unloading a barrage of strikes that prompted the referee to stop the fight.

Official result - Marco Verde def. Michel Galvan Polina by T/KO (R1)

Super featherweight - Mohammed Alakel vs. Alexander Morales

Saudi Arabia's Mohammed Alakel showed disciplined boxing in his unanimous decision win over Alexander Morales. He used his jab and uppercuts effectively, neutralizing Morales's offence and forcing him to stay committed to defending.

Official result - Mohammed Alakel def. Alexander Morales by unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

Check out the Canelo Alvarez vs. William Scull full results below:

Main card

Main event: Super middleweight - Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez def. William Scull by unanimous decision (115-113, 116-112, 119-109) (Undisputed title fight)

Co-main event: Cruiserweight - Badou Jack def. Noel Mikaelyan by majority decision (115-113 X 2, 114-114) (WBC cruiserweight title fight)

Super middleweight - Jaime Munguia def. Bruno Surace by unanimous decision (116-112, 117-111, 117-111)

Heavyweight - Martin Bakole vs. Efe Ajagba ended in a majority draw (94-96, 95-95, 95-95)

Preliminary card

Light heavyweight - Brayan Leon def. Aaron Rocha Guerrero by unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

Heavyweight - Richard Riakporhe def. Kevin Nicolas Espindola by T/KO (R 4) (Corner stoppage)

Middleweight - Marco Verde def. Michel Galvan Polina by T/KO (R1)

Super featherweight - Mohammed Alakel def. Alexander Morales by unanimous decision (60-54 X 3)

