"Never in my life" - Canelo claims the fight with Caleb Plant is the first where things have become extremely personal between him and an opponent

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant are hurtling towards their outing in the ring and the rivalry between them is only growing with each passing day. So much so that Canelo recently admitted that this was the first time a fight was personal for him.

While in conversation with the media, Canelo Alvarez offered some insight into his simmering beef with Caleb Plant.

Canelo was asked to elaborate on the last time he was a part of a fight that was so personal. Here's what the super-middleweight kingpin had to say:

"Nobody. Never in my life. So a little bit different but no trouble. It is (the most personal fight of his career)."

The feud with Caleb Plant does not affect Canelo Alvarez

Canelo Alvarez was subsequently asked to offer some insight into whether the personal nature of the fight was affecting his mindset going into the scrap in any way. Canelo admitted that he had a strong mindset and was not worried about his personal feelings for Plant affecting his performance in the ring.

"No, I'm good I have a strong mind."

Catch the entire segment with Canelo Alvarez below:

The fight is being billed as 'On the Road to Undisputed' and is set to go down on November 6 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Canelo Alvarez will walk into the bout as a battle-hardened fighter. The fact that Alvarez has butt heads with the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Gennady Golovkin over the course of his career has prompted a lot of fans to put their faith in him.

However, Caleb Plant believes that the Mexican's treasure trove of experience is not going to do him any good in a fight against him. Regardless, the clash against Canelo Alvarez is set to be the toughest fight of his career to date.

