"Canelo gone have you doin the same thing" - Fans react as Terence Crawford makes savage remark about fan-made song mocking Gervonta Davis' draw

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis retained his WBA lightweight title in a majority draw against Lamont Roach, but the fight wasn’t without controversy. In the ninth round, Davis bizarrely dropped to one knee after being hit, then approached his corner to request a towel for his eye.

Despite boxing rules stating that a knee should be considered a knockdown, referee Steve Willis only issued an informal warning.

After the fight, Davis blamed the incident on hair grease affecting his vision, saying:

“I just got my hair done two days ago, and she put grease in my sh*t. The sh*t was like, you know when you’re sweating and things like that and the grease came in my face and it burnt my eyes... Damn, why are y’all booing like I’m saying bullsh*t? This is real facts. Come on, man! Look at my hair, I just got my sh*t done.”

His explanation quickly became viral, with a fan even turning his words into a song.

Boxing champion Terence Crawford reacted to the song, writing:

“Why was I bouncing to the beat.😭😭😭"

However, one fan took a shot at Crawford, referencing a potential fight with Canelo Alvarez, saying:

“Canelo gone have you doin the same thing.”

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Terence Crawford's recent post. [Screenshot courtesy: X]

Oscar De La Hoya believes Canelo Alvarez will overpower Terence Crawford in a potential fight

Oscar De La Hoya has weighed in on a potential showdown between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

De La Hoya acknowledged Crawford’s superior boxing skills but insisted that Canelo’s strength would be the deciding factor. He expects the fight to be competitive early on but believes Alvarez’s relentless pressure will take over in the later rounds.

The former champion said:

“Look, fighter versus fighter and talent, obviously Crawford is the craftier boxer but Canelo has the size, he has the power and it’s like [Bob] Arum said: he’ll run right through him... It’ll be a tough fight but stylistically, I mean yeah, it’ll be a one-sided fight for maybe let’s say seven rounds and then Canelo starts attacking, attacking, he starts to take it to deep waters and the power will eventually be too much. Will it be a great fight? Will it be a huge event? Absolutely.” [H/t: Sports Illustrated]

