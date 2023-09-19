Canelo vs. Charlo predictions: Who are the experts picking in the upcoming fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo?

Canelo Alvarez will face his next opponent, Jermell Charlo, on September 30th, live on Showtime pay-per-view. The Mexican superstar, who is arguably the biggest name in the sport of boxing today, will compete against Charlo at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

While Canelo, given his resume and status, is the favorite heading into the bout, Charlo cannot be overlooked.

According to Betting Insider Journal, Canelo Alvarez is a -200 favorite heading into the bout, while Charlo opened as a -160 underdog.

Given the magnitude of the event, a lot of fighters and experts have chimed in and given their opinions on the fight. Boxing legend Bernard Hopkins said that he firmly believes in Charlo's ability and gave him an '85% chance' of winning.

Adrien Broner also sided with Jermell Charlo, stating that he was 'with' him. The 34-year-old went on to add that he was going to bet on him as well.

Heavyweight star Anthony Joshua stated that Jermell Charlo has a clear path to victory by virtue of his 'speed and strength,' but did not pick a winner. Surging star Shakur Stevenson also gave his thoughts, saying he wanted Charlo to win, but Canelo was a 'tough task.' Stevenson also added that he could see Charlo 'shocking the world.'

Oscar de la Hoya also chimed in, saying that he 'strongly' feels that 'Canelo is going to beat Charlo' due to his size advantage, despite the fact that the two are both very skilled.

Timothy Bradley went on to add that Jermell Charlo was 'no slouch,' but Canelo is simply 'more robust in every single way' and ultimately sided with the Mexican superstar.

Check out this compilation of some boxing legends predicting the fight:

Floyd Mayweather gives Canelo Alvarez some advice before his next fight

Speaking to FightHype.com, Floyd Mayweather gave his thoughts on the upcoming Canelo-Charlo matchup. He also had some advice for Canelo Alvarez, saying:

"What I have to say to Canelo is this - you proved yourself already. You fought a lot of great fighters. You tested yourself, you went up in weight to numerous weight classes, like myself and other fighters throughout the years...Canelo is a great fighter."

He added:

"Boxing is a lot of wear and tear. You can get old overnight. You can, that's just how boxing is...your health is very important."

Check out Floyd Mayweather's comments here: