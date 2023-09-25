Canelo vs. Charlo undercard: Who all are fighting at the event headlined by Canelo Alvarez and Jermell Charlo

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez will defend his title against the undisputed light middleweight champion Jermell Charlo on September 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The event, billed as Undisputed vs. Undisputed, will be headlined by a 12-round bout between the two.

Erickson Lubin will take on the 22-year-old undefeated Jesus Ramos at junior middleweight in the co-main event. Another undefeated American boxer, Elijah Garcia, will go up against young Mexican boxer Armando Resendiz in a middleweight bout. Garcia vs. Resendiz will be the only 10-round bout on the undercard.

In the second title fight on the night, former welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas will return for the first time since last year and fight Mario Barrios for the interim WBC world welterweight title. Barrios won against Jovanie Santiago earlier in the year and will look to build on the same strong form.

Other notable prelim fights include Oleksandr Gvozdyk vs. Isaac Rodrigues in a light heavyweight bout. Meanwhile, Terrell Gausha takes on KeAndrae Leatherwood at middleweight.

Undefeated Cuban boxer Frank Sanchez will take on Scott Alexander in a heavyweight bout. Alexander is on a two-fight losing skid and will look to bounce back from it.

Canelo vs. Charlo: Former champion Bernard Hopkins gives his prediction for Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo

Former undisputed middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins weighed in on the upcoming Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermell Charlo fight.

Hopkins spoke in an interview with Fight Hub TV and was confident of Charlo's chances, even putting a strong percentage on his chances. He backed 'Iron Man' to start the fight strong and express himself in the opening stages:

"[Charlo] has a legitimate chance. He has an 85% plus chance of beating Canelo. Why? Because, to my understanding, he’s not going in there to prove something, which would fall into Canelo’s hands. But he’s going to go in there and let him know, establish in the first round. That he belongs, he’s tough and he’s going to show him that his time came and gone. Canelo has to be shown that he has slowed up. He ain’t gonna surrender and think, 'I’ve slowed up so I’ll act like it.' He has to be shown, and that has to be early.”

Bernard Hopkins also wanted Jermell Charlo to exploit Canelo Alvarez's aging abilities.

Check out his comments below [8:32]: