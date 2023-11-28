"Canelo doesn't want to fight him" - Henry Cejudo breaks down David Benavidez's right hand that dropped Demetrius Andrade

David Benavidez took the next big step of his career in his most recent title defense, and Henry Cejudo is already putting the American amongst the best boxers in the world.

Benavidez advanced to 28-0 by handily defeating Demetrius Andrade in his third straight title defense. The win gave Benavidez his second consecutive signature win after the southpaw impressed with a unanimous decision victory over Caleb Plant in early 2023.

As he is now known to do, Henry Cejudo posted a breakdown video of David Benavidez's performance on social media. Cejudo focused primarily on the knockdown from his fellow Mexican-American.

After demonstrating how Benavidez set up the big right hand, the former two-division champion went on to seemingly take a shot at Canelo Alvarez. Cejudo tweeted:

"Canelo doesn't want to fight him, I love the Bivol fight for him. I think he finishes him too!"

After the interim title defense, a belt unification fight with Alvarez would make practical sense. Benavidez is the WBC interim super middleweight champion while Alvarez holds the undisputed belt.

However, regardless of the peculiar caption, Cejudo partially explained what he meant in reference to Alvarez in the video. Cejudo said:

"Canelo said he doesn't want to fight Mexicans. But guess what Canelo? This dude was born in the USA."

Alvarez, who was born in Mexico, has made it very clear that he does not want to fight other Mexicans. Despite Cejudo pointing out Benavidez's American citizenship, the undisputed super middleweight champion may still decline the fight.

David Benavidez's journey so far

David Benavidez has spent a large portion of his career as a young prospect, but the heavy-hitting American may be on the brink of superstardom.

Benavidez handed Demetrius Andrade the first loss of his career in their interim title fight, forcing the Rhode Island native to remain on the stool prior to the seventh round.

As Cejudo mentioned, Benavidez still holds the record for being the youngest super middleweight champion in boxing history. Four years after making his professional debut at just 16, Benavidez claimed the belt at 20 years old before being stripped of his title despite never losing it in a fight. Benavidez has yet to re-claim the undisputed belt.