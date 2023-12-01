"Canelo warned him" - Fans react to Ryan Garcia's open outburst against Golden Boy Promotions in front of Oscar De La Hoya

Fans have reacted to Ryan Garcia's open outburst against Golden Boy promotions in front of Oscar De La Hoya.

The relationship between Ryan Garcia and his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, seemingly spoiled earlier this year following the former's bout against Gervonta Davis. Furthermore, the two are involved in an ongoing lawsuit as well.

Garcia will return to the squared circle for the first time since his loss to 'Tank' this weekend to take on Oscar Duarte. Ahead of his highly anticipated return, 'KingRy' accused his promoter Oscar De La Hoya of backing his opponent Duarte and said:

"Another thing I want to touch on is you know, Oscar saying that we misinterpret what they say. It's plain English. I didn't hear anybody speaking any language I don't know. So you know, it's very clear to me that you know, they're backing this guy [Oscar Duarte] to beat me."

Reacting to Ryan Garcia's comments, fans expressed their thoughts on the situation. Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Ryan should leave Golden Boy. Canelo warned him and now he's realizing it."

"Ryan Garcia can't wait to finish his contract and leave Golden girls"

"Dana would never tolerate slander like that"

Ryan Garcia slams influencer-turned-boxers and claims they are not at his level

The influencer boxing scene has gained a lot of popularity over the past few years. Moreover, there have been names like Jake Paul, Salt Papi, Deen the Great, and more who have been praised for their skills, even by the boxing community,

However, Garcia seems to be tired of the comparisons made to the influencer-turned-boxers. Speaking about the same during a recent interview with Showtime Sports, 'KingRy' claimed that he could "blow them out the water" on the same day. He said:

"I've been disrespected because they tell me about Deen the Great and Anthony, Ugly Boy Taylor, whatever his name is, KSDumb*ss or whatever his name is. All these comparisons like bro I've been boxing since I was seven years old man. Don't even mention these guys with me, I will blow them out the water on the same day, within three to four rounds man."

Catch his comments in the clip below:

