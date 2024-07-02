Carl Froch challenges Anthony Joshua to "meet-up and deal with things like men" after war-of-words continues to escalate

The verbal sparring between Anthony Joshua and former British professional boxer Carl Froch is growing fiercer.

The feud between the pair is rooted in Froch's dismissal of the two-time heavyweight world champion's legacy. However, they once shared an amicable bond having trained together under Rob McCracken when Joshua was an amateur while Froch was towards the end of his career.

The source of the strife can be alluded to Joshua's split with McCracken in 2021. Most recently, Froch criticized Joshua's conduct and revealed details of a heated WhatsApp exchange between them. These remarks were a sequel to Joshua's comment when he labeled Froch a "pr***."

Trending

Expand Tweet

In a recent interview with BestOnlinePokerSites, Froch challenged Joshua to take accountability for his comments and deal with the situation like men. He said:

“It’s schoolboy stuff. It’s like plastic gangsters. It’s pathetic really. He messaged me again overnight and deleted four messages. I’ve had a barrage of abuse, but I don’t mind meeting up and dealing with it like men. Because if you’re going to send me messages, abusing me, then deleting stuff, and then you don’t pick your phone up when I try to give you a call man to man. Then what am I going to do? I’m going to expose you for what you are.”

Check out Froch's comments below (ht/ @MichaelBensonn on X):

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Joshua is gearing up for his next assignment against Daniel Dubois at Wembley on September 21 in an attempt to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.

Eddie Hearn disagrees with Carl Froch's comments on Anthony Joshua

Carl Froch has claimed that if Anthony Joshua loses to Daniel Dubois it may be the last fans see of the British boxer. He also claimed that Joshua has been a bit "fragile" since the loss to Andy Ruiz Jr.

Froch has also leaked messages from an exchange with Joshua after being called a 'p***k' by the heavyweight in an interview. Eddie Hearn, the chairman of Matchroom Sport and Joshua's promoter, has come out in defense of the 34-year-old. Speaking in a recent interview with iFL TV, Hearn claimed that Joshua "changed the face of the sport." He said:

"I really disagree with Carl about AJ and his resume and his achievements. Even if you take what he's done for the sport and how he's changed the face of the sport in the country, that's one thing. But the actual resume I think is really good and solid. If he beats Daniel to become a three-division champion, he's one fight away from becoming undisputed. And if he becomes undisputed, he goes down as one the greatest British boxers of all time."

Catch Hearn's comments below (3:00):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback