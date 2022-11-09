Carla Esparza next fight: Does 'The Cookie Monster' have more UFC stoppages than Weili Zhang?

Carla Esparza will take on Weili Zhang at UFC 281 this weekend, with the American's strawweight belt on the line in New York. While both women are deserving of the co-main event slot on the pay-per-view card, Zhang is much more of a finisher than her opponent. 18 of the Chinese fighter's victories came via stoppage, with Esparza finishing 8 of her opponents.

11 of Weili Zhang's stoppage victories have come via TKO/KO, with the other 7 coming via submission. 4 of Esparza's professional wins have come via submission, with the same amount coming via knockout or technical knockout.

'Magnum' has only been finished once while competing in professional MMA, with Rose Namajunas landing a show-stopping head kick at UFC 261. Carla Esparza has been stopped three times as a professional, but hasn't lost via stoppage since taking on Tatiana Suarez in 2018.

Watch the UFC 281 Esparza vs. Weili Countdown here:

Carla Esparza is well aware of Weili Zhang's power ahead of UFC 281 and has spoken about the dangers surrounding the Chinese fighter. Esparza also suggested that she'll have to be careful in the early rounds, with Zhang notoriously starting fast.

While speaking to MMA Fighting ahead of her UFC 281 clash, 'Cookie Monster' stated:

"I think it’s because she’s so dangerous and she comes out really strong that she has had these explosive first-round finishes. I’m definitely not looking past how dangerous she is and her knockout power and how strong she is because I think that’s obvious to see."

How long is Carla Esparza's current UFC winning streak?

Carla Esparza has currently won her last six fights in the UFC, with 'Cookie Monster' beating the biggest names in the division during her winning streak. Esparza has beaten the likes of Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso and Marina Rodriguez.

All but one of Esparza's wins during her win streak have come via decision, with 'Cookie Monster' only beating Xiaonan Yan via TKO at UFC Fight Night 188 in 2021.

Watch Esparza secure the UFC strawweight belt here:

The 35-year-old hasn't lost since 2018, with Tatiana Suarez stopping 'Cookie Monster' in the third round at UFC 228. This was Esparza's second loss in a row, but has since remained unbeaten in the UFC and takes on Weili Zhang at UFC 281 this weekend.

Poll : 0 votes