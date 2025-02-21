WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames will attempt the second defense of his title against highly touted contender Hamzah Sheeraz at the boxing event titled 'The Last Crescendo.' The event is scheduled for Feb. 22 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and will be headlined by the rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol. The main card is set to begin at 11 am ET / 8 am PT.

Adames initially captured the interim WBC middleweight title with a victory over Juan Macias Montiel and successfully defended it against Julian Williams. He was later elevated to full champion status after Jermall Charlo was stripped of the title in May 2024. Adames secured his first title defense against Terrell Gausha in June 2024, solidifying his position as the champion.

Meanwhile, Sheeraz, an undefeated Pakistani-origin boxer from the UK, is coming off a second-round knockout win against Tyler Denny in his most recent fight, which took place in September 2024.

Stay tuned for Carlos Adames vs. Hamzah Sheeraz round-by-round updates.

