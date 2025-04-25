Carlos Prates questions Ian Machado Garry's resume while dismissing Irishman's threats in the cage

Carlos Prates will be locking horns with Ian Machado Garry in the main event of UFC Fight Night Kansas this weekend. It will be a tall order for 'The Nightmare' as Garry is about six rungs above him on the welterweight ladder at No. 7.

Still, the fiery Brazilian deems Garry as somewhat overrated and largely downplays the Irishman's game.

In an interview with RJ Clifford and Angela 'Overkill' Hill on MMA Today, Prates spoke about Garry's resume inside the octagon:

"A lot of people say about his [Garry's] grappling game, and things like that. But who [has] he fought? Like, he takes the back of Michael 'Venom' Page. Alright, Michael 'Venom' Page is a white belt...And didn't finish the fight."

He continued:

"And then he fought Shavkat [Rakhmonov] and got Shavkat's back because Shavkat tried to take him down and give him space. So, you know, I'm ready for everything. Wherever, the fights goes, I'm gonna fight, you know. I'm better than him in all areas. Striking, on the ground. So, let's go."

Check out Carlos Prates' comments below:

Ian Machado Garry sees Carlos Prates as the "worst" of all Fighting Nerds in the UFC

While Carlos Prates doesn't see Ian Machado Garry as a threat to him inside the octagon, the Irishman sees his Brazilian foe as the weakest link in the surging Fighting Nerds stable. He praised the entire team, even describing how they're injecting fresh energy into the UFC roster.

In an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri on YouTube, Garry is all praise for the eyeglass-wearing MMA team, but not quite kind to his upcoming opponent. Garry said:

"I just think they're all great. Like I think I think [Carlos] Prates is the worst of the four, okay. And I think [Mauricio] Ruffy is the best. I think the way Ruffy moves is phenomenal. Like, the way, just the flow, and the movement - it's just beautiful to watch. And then you look at someone like Caio [Borralho], who just everywhere is talented. Beat you on the feet, he can beat you on the ground, he's phenomenal jiu-jitsu. He's an absolute fridge of a man, you know."

Check out Ian Machado Garry's comments below (3:22):

