Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: Full video highlights

Caroline Dubois and Bo Mi Re Shin faced off for the WBC women's lightweight title on March 7. The fight co-headlined the event. The card was headlined by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Ad

Dubois entered the fight with high confidence as she had not tasted defeat in her career, remaining undefeated with a 10-0-1 record. On the other hand, Shin was riding a three-fight winning streak and held a record of 18-2, with 10 knockouts.

The fight started on a high note, with both fighters landing a few great body shots and counter-jabs. Dubois landed a great right-hand counter that stumbled Shin at the bell.

Ad

Trending

In the second round, Dubois applied more pressure and landed solid body shots. The debatable moment occurred as Shin was speaking to the referee, and Dubois took advantage of the opportunity to land a few jabs.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Until the 8th round, Dubois dominated the fight with a great mix of body shots and jabs, maintaining a pace that Shin had no answer for.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shin found some success in the ninth round, landing a solid right hand that shook Dubois slightly.

In the final round, Dubois was exhausted. Shin dominated, looking for a knockout and landing great shots, but the champion survived.

The fireworks exchange lasted all 10 rounds and in the end, the fight was scored in favour of Dubois via. majority decision. The three judges scored the bout 95-95, 98-93, 98-92 for the champion.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.