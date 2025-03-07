Caroline Dubois vs. Bo Mi Re Shin: Full video highlights

By Vaibhav Rathod
Modified Mar 07, 2025 23:04 GMT
Natasha Jonas vs Lauren Price: Unstoppable Fight Night - Source: Getty
Caroline Dubois (right) and Bo Mi Re Shin(left) competed for the WBC women's lightweight title. [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Caroline Dubois and Bo Mi Re Shin faced off for the WBC women's lightweight title on March 7. The fight co-headlined the event. The card was headlined by Natasha Jonas and Lauren Price, which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London, United Kingdom.

Dubois entered the fight with high confidence as she had not tasted defeat in her career, remaining undefeated with a 10-0-1 record. On the other hand, Shin was riding a three-fight winning streak and held a record of 18-2, with 10 knockouts.

The fight started on a high note, with both fighters landing a few great body shots and counter-jabs. Dubois landed a great right-hand counter that stumbled Shin at the bell.

In the second round, Dubois applied more pressure and landed solid body shots. The debatable moment occurred as Shin was speaking to the referee, and Dubois took advantage of the opportunity to land a few jabs.

Until the 8th round, Dubois dominated the fight with a great mix of body shots and jabs, maintaining a pace that Shin had no answer for.

Shin found some success in the ninth round, landing a solid right hand that shook Dubois slightly.

In the final round, Dubois was exhausted. Shin dominated, looking for a knockout and landing great shots, but the champion survived.

The fireworks exchange lasted all 10 rounds and in the end, the fight was scored in favour of Dubois via. majority decision. The three judges scored the bout 95-95, 98-93, 98-92 for the champion.

Edited by Gerard Crispin
