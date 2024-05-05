"Carried him the whole fight" - Terence Crawford and other boxing pros react to Canelo Alvarez's dominant win over Jaime Munguia

Prominent members of the boxing community gave their reactions to Canelo Alvarez's recent win over Jaime Munguia.

Alvarez successfully defended his WBC, WBO, IBF, WBA, and The Ring super middleweight titles against his compatriot Munguia on May 4.

Munguia gave his best in an attempt to score the biggest win of his career and fought aggressively to maintain a lead. However, Alvarez refused to brawl with the 27-year-old and took a more measured approach, cruising to a unanimous decision victory.

While Munguia was the busier fighter, it was Alvarez whose strikes appeared more impactful. He also scored the only knockdown of the fight in Round 4, which shifted the momentum in his favor for the rest of the contest. But despite the loss, Munguia's performance was widely appreciated.

Prominent boxers like Terence Crawford and Shakur Stevenson, among others, took to social media and shared their thoughts on Alvarez's win.

Boxing community reacts to Canelo Alvarez vs. Jaime Munguia

The win over Munguia was Alvarez's fourth straight victory after losing to Dmitry Bivol in 2022. The 33-year-old proclaimed to be the best fighter following the victory. But he gave props to Munguia for putting on a valiant effort and expressed his joy for putting on a big show on the Cinco de Mayo weekend:

"I'm glad that I gave this guy the opportunity. He's a great guy, a great champion. He's going to continue doing good. I feel very proud pulling off these kind of fights in [Las] Vegas. All the world is watching us Mexicans. I feel proud to represent the Mexicans."

David Benavidez and Terence Crawford's names have been proposed as the next opponents for Alvarez. It will be interesting to see how things play out.