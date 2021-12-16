Celebrities shout out Jhanlo Sangiao as Team Lakay prodigy makes ONE Championship debut

Jhanlo Sangiao is the son of Team Lakay head coach Mark Sangiao, who produced some of the biggest names in Philippine MMA. They include Eduard Folayang, Kevin Belingon, Joshua Pacio, Geje Eustaquio and a host of other champions in various disciplines of martial arts.

Filipinos are excited at what Jhanlo Sangiao can bring to the Circle and some notable celebrities expressed their support for the 19-year-old through video messages.

Notable TV host and actor Luis Manzano had this to say in the video:

“Jhanlo, good luck brother in your upcoming fight. I believe that it’s over, it really is, and you are the winner. God bless bro and I hope we could train soon. Take care!”

Another actor and TV host, Richard Gutierrez, also sent a video message. Rooting for Jhanlo's success, he said:

“Jhanlo Sangiao, first of all, I would like to congratulate you on making your debut at ONE FC and I wish you all the best. Your dad, ‘The Machine’ is my idol! All the best to you, God bless and we’ll be supporting you.”

Other celebrities who shared their messages of support include actor Dominic Ochoa, Jhanlo Sangiao’s national team teammate and IFMA Muay Thai champion Philip Delarmino and actor Joe Vargas.

Catch the supportive video below:

Jhanlo Sangiao to open ONE: Winter Warriors II main card against Paul Lumihi

The pre-taped ONE: Winter Warriors II, which airs on December 17, will have nine bouts on the card. The main card being is set to be opened by a showdown between Jhanlo Sangiao and Paul ‘The Great King’ Lumihi.

Lumihi is an Indonesian MMA champion with an excellent variety of striking arts such as kung fu, taekwondo, wushu and Muay Thai. ‘The Great King’ is hungry to taste victory on the global stage, as he aims to become the first Indonesian world champion.

Meanwhile, Jhanlo Sangiao represents a new breed of warriors from the famed Team Lakay stable. The Baguio-based squad has always been known for its world-class striking that earned them gold on multiple occasions.

While Jhanlo Sangiao showcased the signature striking prowess of Team Lakay in a TKO victory in his professional debut, he has submitted his last two opponents. Against a global talent like Lumihi, it will be interesting to see how much Team Lakay’s overall game has evolved through the new batch of heroes led by Jhanlo Sangiao.

