“Certified killa” - Fans ready for a Jarred Brooks upset win over Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13

MMA superstar Jarred Brooks intends to make doubters into believers after he’s done with Mikey Musumeci at ONE Fight Night 13.

The reigning ONE strawweight world champion is on the heels of becoming a rare two-sport world champion if he beats BJJ wizard ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

Since his wrestling skills have long been touted as one of the most effective and deadliest weapons of choice, Brooks felt it was only appropriate to test those said skills against a worthy opponent who said he can “submit” Brooks “from anywhere.”

In response to Musumeci’s nonchalant call out, ‘The Monkey God’ reminded him that if there was anyone who was going to sleep that night, it was going to be ‘The Pasta God.’

“FOR ANYONE SLEEPING ON ME IN THIS MATCH UP , love the confidence @mikeymusumeci BUT I AM COMING FOR YOUR BELT ! @onechampionship IM COMING FOR EVERYTHING !!”

Brooks’ caption and video reel online instantly drew attention that fans have responded in droves since he first posted it on Friday.

Check out how hyped they are for a Musumeci-Brooks face-off with the following messages below:

Watch who produces their next finish when Jarred Brooks confronts Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

All ONE Fight Night events are broadcast live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

