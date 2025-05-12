Chael Sonnen addresses WWE legend Sabu's death while sharing lighthearted quip on the potential causes: "RIP"

Chael Sonnen reacted to the passing of pro wrestling veteran Terry Brunk, popularly known by his ring name, Sabu. WWE and AEW announced the passing of Sabu. The exact reason, date and time of his death have not been disclosed.

Sonnen took to X and guessed the possible reasons for Sabu's death while paying his respect, writing:

"Sabu… I’m assuming it was a cumulative effect of copious amounts of drugs, barbed wire and walking barefoot in the ECW arena. RIP."

Sabu was a pioneer of the hardcore wrestling style and was known for fearlessly performing high-risk stunts involving props such as barbed wires, tables and chairs.

He was the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer, The Sheikh, and first signed with the WWE in 2006 as part of its campaign to revive the ECW brand. He has performed alongside renowned wrestlers such as John Cena, Rob Van Dam, Mick Foley and Rey Mysterio during his pro wrestling career.

Sabu passed away a few weeks after his final pro wrestling career, a win over GCW star Joey Janela in the main event of the ninth annual Joey Sinela's Spring Break.

Why did Chael Sonnen joke about "drugs" and "barbed wire" as potential causes of Sabu's death?

While pro wrestling is a theatrical performance, it comes with significant risks of physical harm. The performers endure substantial physical stress and trauma due to the nature of their work.

Studies indicate that wrestlers sustain a significant amount of brain damage and physical injuries that can have a substantial impact on health and longevity.

Additionally, the use of performance-enhancing drugs has been prevalent in the industry to enhance the performers' physical appearance as well as their ability to recover from the damage sustained during the fights.

As a result, there have been several cases of pro wrestlers suffering the consequences of continued steroid use, and even a few deaths have been linked to steroid use.

Sonnen's joke about the potential cause of death refers to these prevailing issues in the pro wrestling industry.

