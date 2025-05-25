Chael Sonnen amused by Jon Jones trolling fans over Tom Aspinall showdown

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen couldn’t help but enjoy Jon Jones' mind games as the UFC star continues to tease fans about a potential fight with Tom Aspinall.
In a recent Instagram reel, the MMA analyst shared his thoughts on the ongoing drama surrounding Jones and a potential showdown with interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall.
Sonnen admitted he finds Jones' behavior amusing, especially as the reigning UFC heavyweight champion keeps fans guessing about his next move. He said:
“I’ve rather enjoyed Jon Jones trolling the MMA world. He’s told the UFC his plans, and he’s not asking them to keep it secret. Watching fans get upset while he stays silent—it’s classic Jon.”
Sonnen highlighted the confusion surrounding the interim title. He mocked the idea of stripping Aspinall to satisfy Jones' stance, pointing out the absurdity of the situation.
“Imagine that—we’d have to strip Tom of a title that, by definition, he can’t even really hold,” Sonnen added. “It’s like going in circles just to protect Jon’s narrative.”
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:
Daniel Cormier shares his take on a possible Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall heavyweight showdown
In an episode of his Good Guy/Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, former UFC champion Daniel Cormier gave his thoughts on what might happen if Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall ever face off in a heavyweight title unification fight.
Cormier, who fought Jones twice during his career, believes that Aspinall would have a tough time in the cage with 'Bones'. He explained that as the fight goes into the later rounds, it would only get harder for Aspinall to keep up and control someone as skilled and experienced as Jones. He said :
"He’s durable, he’s hard to fight, and Tom Aspinall is going to find that out... At the end of the day, when you get in there with that dude, don’t start rethinking things. Because [if] you start rethinking things in there with that dude, he’s going to run right through you. You cannot start going, 'Hey, man, it’s a little harder than I thought,' because he is going to put it on you."
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (30:21):