Chael Sonnen argues how Tom Aspinall surpassed Francis Ngannou overnight as the "hottest" topic in MMA heavyweight 

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen has suggested Tom Aspinall has surpassed Francis Ngannou as the "hottest" topic in MMA heavyweight.

Tom Aspinall was recently seen in action against Sergei Pavlovich this past weekend at UFC 295. The Brit performed impressively and secured a first-round knockout victory, winning the interim heavyweight championship.

In the aftermath of UFC 295, there has been a lot of speculation surrounding Aspinall's future and a potential fight against Jon Jones. Speaking about the same in a recently posted video on his YouTube channel, Chael Sonnen had this to say:

"Tom not only told us who he wanted oh and by the way, the absolute hardest guy, he also said where he would like it. Which is in some ways saying that, 'I've earned something here, I came up the hard way. I'm not saying that you didn't Jon Jones... You're gonna come to Manchester to figure this out and before you say it gives me an advantage, I fully admit that it gives me an advantage. I've never asked for one before...but now I've got the belt, it matters a little bit more.'"[1:24]

Sonnen also spoke about how he believes Tom Aspinall has become the hottest topic in heavyweight MMA. He added:

"He's now the hottest topic and he wasn't a week ago, Francis was. In fact Francis, we were having all sorts of fun with him. We were having conversations on Francis just guess myth sport. Francis was so mysterious and we knew so little. His own promoter was coming up and not giving us a lot." [3:58]

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the video below:

Dana White claims Jones vs. Miocic would still happen despite Tom Aspinall's victory

Jon Jones was supposed to take on Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 before being forced to withdraw from the fight, and with Tom Aspinall's impressive victory, fans and the MMA community seemingly want the UFC to skip Jones vs. Miocic and make Aspinall fight 'Bones'.

However, UFC CEO Dana White is still keen on the fight between Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic. During the post-fight press conference, White was asked if Jones vs. Miocic would still go ahead, to which he replied:

"No. You do [Jones vs. Miocic]. Those two both deserve that fight, that's the fight they want. What I love is that Jon Jones, as soon as he heard he was injured and knew how bad it was, he went right to LA and got the surgery..."

Catch Dana White's comments below from 1:05:

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates