Chael Sonnen attempts to "kill an UGLY RUMOR" about Conor McGregor with sly dig at Irishman

Chael Sonnen recently took aim at Conor McGregor for the delay in his octagon return. It's been nearly four years since McGregor last competed, and he hasn't won a fight since January 2020.

McGregor's UFC return has been marred with controversies and injuries. In his last octagon appearance at UFC 264 in 2021, 'The Notorious' broke his leg in the opening round of his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. After recovery, a spat with USADA, and completing promotional obligations for the 'Road House' remake, he was set to face Michael Chandler in a welterweight bout at UFC 303 last year, but a toe injury forced him to pull out.

Touching on McGregor's alleged substance abuse, Sonnen mocked the former two-division champion's absence from the octagon. The UFC Hall of Famer wrote on X:

''Let me kill an UGLY RUMOR Conor is NOT on Cocaine. Cocaine users don't act that crazy, stupid, or irresponsible and every once in awhile, THEY FIGHT''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Last month, McGregor made headlines after announcing his bid for Ireland's presidential seat following his meeting with Donald Trump at the White House, drawing much backlash. In response to McGregor's political aspirations, Sonnen said in a video posted to his YouTube channel:

''Now, Conor is a narcissist. I know that because I am a narcissist, I know what I'm looking at. A narcissist has what is known as a 'Narcissistic Supply,' which means I need a level of attention to feed me. Where am I going to get that? A great place that most athletes go to is social media. It feeds that supply. So, when Conor makes statements, you have to take that into consideration. I don't know that Conor could spell 'Politics' but I do know he has absolutely no interest in politics... We're just being silly."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:39):

Chael Sonnen foresees Conor McGregor's comeback fight not going well

Conor McGregor recently hinted that his UFC tenure might be over. At a BKFC presser in Dubai, the Irishman stated that he's found other goals and that returning to the action in the world's premier MMA promotion isn't a priority.

In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy podcast, Chael Sonnen claimed that there is nothing but tough matchups for McGregor if he ever returns, saying:

''What part of it would he come back for? He’s got a beating standing in front of him, we can go 155lbs, we can go 170lbs, we can make up a weight class, there’s not an athlete under contract with the UFC that he can beat... This is just a reality, there’s nothing to come back for… There’s no reason to come back, there’s an a– whipping waiting for you.''

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below (1:37):

