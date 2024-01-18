Chael Sonnen baffled by viral clip of twin switching places with boyfriend

Former UFC star Chael Sonnen recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to a baffling clip that has gone viral on social media.

Sonnen came across a clip in which a pair of twin sisters and one of their boyfriends had a bizarre interaction. In the clip, one of the twins switches places with the other, and the boyfriend appears to be indifferent to the swap.

In the clip, the boyfriend doesn't seem to recognize the fact that his girlfriend had swapped places with her twin sister, and acts as though he is with his girlfriend.

Chael Sonnen took to X to react to the clip, and wrote:

"What was the goal here…"

Check out Chael Sonnen's tweet here:

Expand Tweet

The baffling clip has left many wondering, Sonnen included, as to what the point of the exercise was. It was shared by X page @NoCapFights on Jan. 18, 2024, and has since gone on to garner a ton of attention. As of the time of writing, the clip has garnered over 11 million views and 64,000 likes.

Chael Sonnen says UFC 297 has only "one meaningful fight"

At UFC 297, which takes place at the Scotiabank Arena in Ontario, Canada on Jan. 20, 2024, Sean Strickland will attempt to make the first defense of his middleweight title reign as he faces the surging Dricus Du Plessis in the main event.

The rest of the card, however, has come under criticism for not being as stacked as it could have been in terms of star power. Chael Sonnen appeared to agree with that notion. In a video uploaded to his official YouTube channel, Sonnen said:

"Fans are complaining, right, fans are complaining saying it feels like a Fight Night card, it doesn't feel like a pay-per-view. I understand that...I think a pay-per-view is different, I just want to take a look at this, it's got something really interesting, it's got one fight on the card. It's got one meaningful fight. There was a promotional push done, the promotional push only included the main event."

Check out the video here (1:20 for Sonnen's comments):

Sonnen went on to add that the main event is a "must-see fight" and that "in the pay-per-view business, one fight is enough." He likened the situation to boxing cards, which typically feature one bout above all else.