"Chael Sonnen bought on wish dot com" - Fans react as Colby Covington cosplaying George Washington vows to "resurrect America" ahead of UFC 296

Colby Covington has increased his presence as UFC 296 inches closer, most recently arriving at the event press conference dressed as George Washington.

The former interim welterweight champion showed up to the T-Mobile Arena, resembling the former president and claiming himself to be 'General Covington' and the leader of the second 'American Revolution.' Covington also vowed to 'resurrect' America with a title win.

As he walked into the arena, Colby Covington said:

"It's the American Revolution. 1776, just like our four fathers, Mister General Washington, now I'm General Covington here to rectify and resurrect America. Bring that belt back to American soil. Will you partake on Saturday night?"

Covington's 'Revolution' claim stems from Leon Edwards' English background. Though born in Jamaica, the UFC welterweight champion currently resides and fights out of Birmingham, England.

Fan reactions to Covington's entrance varied, with some liking the gimmick while others found the challenger's actions to be unappealing. One fan called Covington the new 'King of Cringe,' a nickname formerly given to Henry Cejudo.

Another fan compared Covington's actions to those of Chael Sonnen, writing:

"Reminds me of Chael Sonnen, if bought on Wish dot com."

Other fans were more critical than supportive, commenting:

"He's such a d***, it's almost admirable"

"He's fighting a Jamaican dude from Birmingham not the offspring of King Charles III"

"The new king of cringe!"

"Oh boy Leon via whatever he wants"

What did Colby Covington say at the UFC 296 press conference?

As he typically does, Colby Covington attempted to ignite drama ahead of his title fight with Leon Edwards at UFC 296.

While there was little trash talk between the two opponents before the press conference, Covington and Edwards got heated on stage on multiple occasions.

Amongst many unwarranted comments, Covington got Edwards riled up to the point of causing the champion to throw his microphone. Covington told Edwards he would 'drag him to the depths of Hell' before telling him that they would say 'what's up' to his father.

Security would stop Edwards from approaching Covington, though he would tell the challenger to 'keep the same energy' backstage. The two main event fighters would have to be kept far apart in their pre-fight faceoff.