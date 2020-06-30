Chael Sonnen calls current UFC lightweight division the toughest in MMA history

Chael Sonnen heaped praise on Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker clash for their match at UFC on ESPN 12.

Chael Sonnen says that the round two of the fight was the greatest one in the history of the sport.

Chael Sonnen

Chael Sonnen is known for actively sharing his thoughts on the current events surrounding the world of MMA. A known face amongst fans, with a long career spanning across various organizations, Chael Sonnen is someone who knows how to stay relevant.

This weekend when Dustin Poirier and Dan Hooker clashed in a much-awaited main event match at UFC on ESPN 12, many expected a good fight. However, the two exceeded every expectation and delivered a fight which immediately found a place in nominations for the Fight of the Year. Fighters across the spectrum of the sport hailed the two for their performance and Chael Sonnen was amongst them.

Chael Sonnen gives his opinion on Poirier vs. Hooker

Chael Sonnen went on record to speak about how great a fight the two managed to deliver. Chael Sonnen said that round two of the fight was the greatest five minutes he'd ever witnessed. Chael Sonnen then spoke about the current state of the lightweight division and called it the most competitive division in the history of the sport. (Credits: BJPenn.com)

“Where do we begin to break down Hooker vs. Poirier? Look, this thing took some twists and some turns. Guys, (Marvin) Hagler and (Thomas) Hearns fought for the first time in 1985. You have to go back to 1985 to find a round in combat as good as Hooker vs. Poirier round two. Greatest round I’ve ever witnessed,” Sonnen said. "155lbs, right now, is not only the toughest division in the organization of the UFC, but it’s the toughest division in the history of the sport of mixed martial arts.”

Chael Sonnen has heaped some high praise on the fighters and the division. Chael Sonnen is known for sometimes going overboard but that doesn't mean what he says doesn't have a very high value.

The current UFC lightweight division has been praised by multiple people for the deep pool of talent it has. The division is home to some of the best MMA fighters today and what Chael Sonnen is saying does make sense.