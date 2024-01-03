Chael Sonnen cites Lance Armstrong example to claim Conor McGregor's upcoming comeback is not the "biggest"

UFC star Conor McGregor announced that he will return to the octagon this year after over two years of inactivity.

McGregor labeled his much-awaited return as the "greatest comeback of all time" in a video that he uploaded to X (formerly Twitter) for the announcement. He stated that he will take on Michael Chandler at International Fight Week in late June.

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen took issue with the labeling and weighed in on it on his YouTube channel. He cited record-breaking American cyclist Lance Armstrong and Olympic gold medalist wrestler Cael Sanderson as examples of comebacks worthy of being labeled "great."

He said:

“It won’t be the biggest and it won’t be the most impressive. The reason for that is it lacks the ingredients. When the greats have come back, they came back into something great. When Lance Armstrong came back, he came back onto a team in the Tour de France. When Cael Sanderson came back, he came back at the World Trials which led to the World Championship. There was no fat on the bone. This is how I’m proving I’m back. Do you understand the difference if you come back in the national championships and a bike ride?”

Sonnen then questioned McGregor's lack of history with Chandler to warrant calling the matchup the "greatest comeback." He also lamented the dissonance between McGregor's exit and his return:

“In combat sports history, when guys return and they do record things, they fight for championships, they fight the top guys. They fight a nemesis where they left off, hence, returning. There is nothing about Conor’s return and taking on Michael Chandler that has to do with Conor’s exit well over two years ago. They just weren’t in each other’s crosshairs… The only thing that we know that isn’t done is an agreement for those two to fight. We don’t know anything. Conor’s statement yesterday was dishonest.”

Conor McGregor reacts to Manny Pacquiao's announcement of Floyd Mayweather matchup

Conor McGregor recently reacted to former boxing great Manny Pacquiao's claim that he will likely take on his old foe Floyd Mayweather.

Pacquiao mentioned the matchup during an appearance at the RIZIN 45 event. He hesitated in revealing his opponent's name before an official inside the ring called out Mayweather's name.

McGregor reposted the clip on his Instagram story and made fun of the inadvertent announcement:

"A lesson in how not to make an announcement [face with tears of joy emoji]"

