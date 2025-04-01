Chael Sonnen has a controversial theory about "narcissist" Conor McGregor's presidential aspirations: "He has absolutely no interest in politics"

Chael Sonnen recently shared an intriguing theory on Conor McGregor and his political aspirations. The UFC icon asserted that the Irishman had zero interest in politics and was merely hyping his interest in running for office for public attention.

Over the past few days, McGregor has made his keen interest in Irish politics very clear. After meeting Donald Trump at the White House, he also announced that he'd be running for the Irish presidency later this year, seemingly on an immigration reform platform. Since then, most of his social media posts have revolved around Irish politics and the EU affairs.

While some believe McGregor's political goals are tangible, Sonnen recently dismissed his interest in running for president. In a video uploaded to YouTube, the UFC icon explained:

"I don't think he has to do it because there's nothing else to do. Now, Conor is a narcissist. I know that because I am a narcissist, I know what I'm looking at. A narcissist has what is known as a 'Narcissistic Supply,' which means I need a level of attention to feed me. Where am I going to get that?... A great place that most athletes go to is social media."

He continued:

"It feeds that supply. So, when Conor makes statements, you have to take that into consideration. I don't know that Conor could spell 'Politics' but I do know he has absolutely no interest in politics... We're just being silly."

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (5:00):

Ex-UFC star gives brutally honest take on Conor McGregor and his presidential dreams

Former UFC star Josh Thomson recently shared his opinion on Conor McGregor's dreams of becoming the Irish president. Thomson explained that McGregor needs to prove that he actually cares about the Irish public and step away from the limelight for a bit to prove himself.

In an episode of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson detailed his point of view and said:

"If you [Conor McGregor] want to be involved with more charitable organizations, if you want to be involved in helping to do things for the public in your community and your country. There's a lot of good to be done there... He's just chosen not to be in that part yet, and so he's going to need to step away, I think, for a bit, not reinvent himself but show everyone that he's ready to be presidential, if that's what he wants to do later on, doing it right now is a waste of time."

Catch Josh Thomson's comments below (1:08:10):

