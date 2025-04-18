  • home icon
Chael Sonnen drops eye-opening remark on Joe Rogan keeping UFC secrets off his $250M podcast

By Shehryar Edibam
Modified Apr 18, 2025 22:43 GMT
Chael Sonnen (right) is impressed by Joe Rogan (left) for not revealing undisclosed information on JRE. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Chael Sonnen recently praised Joe Rogan for not spilling confidential UFC information on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan is a key member of UFC's commentary team and has developed connections within the organization. Therefore, it would not be far-fetched to assume that the 57-year-old regularly comes across undisclosed information.

Sonnen admitted that he has never seen Rogan spill inside information, despite being heavily involved with the promotion.

"It's really an amazing balance on Rogan's podcast of how freely he can speak about MMA but how infrequently, maybe never where he has given away inside scoop."

The UFC Hall of Famer added:

"I could only imagine the things that he would hear and he would see and he's got to go on a podcast and somebody asked him a question he wasn't planning to be on the topic. They are live, he's trying to jogle in his mind- Is that out yet? Is that still private? It really is an incredible thing and I've never seen him let something out."
Check out Chael Sonnen's comments about Joe Rogan below (1:22):

youtube-cover
Ilia Topuria discusses drastic weight cuts with Joe Rogan

Ilia Topuria recently appeared on JRE and discussed with Joe Rogan the dangers of weight-cutting in MMA. The former UFC featherweight champion, who isn't a big fan of the concept, believes it is dangerous for fighters to deplete their body through dehydration. He said:

"It's kind of dangerous for the guys [fighters] and many times you put on a show for the people and you don't really know if they are going to make the weight."
'La Leyenda' added:

"But at the same time, the weight cut takes something out from you that's crazy... When I'm cutting the weight, I'm a different person. I feel that I'm like my mind goes different, my thought processed is different, everything is so different at that moment. I'm not so kind when I'm cutting weight. I'm more focused."
Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below (4:09):

youtube-cover
