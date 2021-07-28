Chael Sonnen explains the matchmaking logic behind the UFC 268 fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington

Chael Sonnen has chimed in with his views on the matchmaking logic behind the UFC 268 fight between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

The first fight between UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington witnessed 'The Nigerian Nightmare' defeat 'Chaos' via fifth-round TKO. Usman successfully defended his title at UFC 245 (December 2019). On that note, in an episode of Beyond the Fight, Chael Sonnen stated:

“That fight [Usman vs Covington] should’ve happened. That fight warranted an immediate rematch. The hardest, closest, dirtiest fight I have ever been part of – Not to mention, the tension. There was tension in that room. And I’ve been on cards, so I’ve been in the back where people have told me that that was going on that night. But I didn’t get to feel it. I was on the other side of the curtain. I was there in the arena that night. My sweet old mother had people yelling at her because she was cheering for Colby. I mean, it’s one of these matches where this has to be redone. And who’s better is between those guys. But we found the right two guys.”

Speaking about the performance of both fighters, Sonnen said:

“If Usman is the baddest dude in the world as it’s currently said, great, he’s part of the match. If Colby is the baddest dude – former interim champion – thought maybe that fifth round was stopped a little early, right? Don’t forget that part about the fight either. It had just enough controversy. There was just enough question. Colby was on his knees, on a single. Usman’s hitting him; fight gets stopped. It was a unique position. I’m just saying – In the world of storytelling, this fight offers everything. Thank goodness we’re going to see it again.” (*Video courtesy: Chael Sonnen YouTube channel; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 will purportedly headline UFC 268

Kamaru Usman’s most recent fight was a second-round KO win in a rematch against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261 (April 2021).

Meanwhile, Colby Covington’s last fight was a fifth-round TKO win over former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley at UFC Fight Night: Covington vs. Woodley (September 2020).

Presently, Kamaru Usman is expected to put his UFC welterweight title on the line in a rematch against Colby Covington. Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 is reportedly set to serve as the main event of the UFC 268 fight card that’ll likely take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 6th, 2021.

Kamaru Usman will meet Colby Covington in a welterweight title rematch at UFC 268 in November, Dana White told @bokamotoESPN.



The date and location are not finalized yet, but UFC is hoping for the fight to headline Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/nqVAjgogO4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 26, 2021

